Rage over missing students
A fire set alight at the principal hall of the City Congress by members of CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachermore
Chairs are stuck into the plasterboard wall at the comptroller's office of the Secretary of the Department of more
Cars are seen set alight by CETEG members at a City Congress parking lot in Chilpancingo.
A CETEG member runs out of an exit of the principal hall of the City Congress, in Chilpancingo.
Masked protesters run out of President Enrique Pena Nieto's ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party building,more
Activists of the Comuna organization hold painted silhouettes representing the 43 missing students, while perfmore
Masked protesters vandalize an office at the building of President Enrique Pena Nieto's ruling Institutional Rmore
Furniture is set alight by members of CETEG outside the comptroller's office of the Secretary of the Departmenmore
Protesters apprehend a riot police officer during protests over the missing 43 trainee teachers in Chilpancingmore
Protesters throw stones at riot police during protests over the missing 43 trainee teachers in Chilpancingo, Nmore
A fire burns inside the building of Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's PRI (Institutional Revolutionary Pamore
A man falls while facing riot police during protests over the missing 43 trainee teachers in Chilpancingo, Novmore
Relatives of missing students sit next to a banner reading "they took them alive, we want them back alive" outmore
A man beats a police officer lying on the ground during a protest in reprisal for the killing of 43 trainee temore
Police officers carry a wounded colleague who was beaten up by rioting protesters during a protest in reprisalmore
Masked protesters are seen next to a bus passengers during a protest in support of missing students of Ayotzinmore
A masked protester stands behind an overturned car during a protest in reprisal for the killing of 43 trainee more
Masked protesters stand outside a building of the airport while blocking the access during a protest in reprismore
Students yell slogans at the Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos in Ayotzinapa November 9, 2014.
Students organize money on a table to be handed out to the families of 43 missing teacher trainees at the Teacmore
A teacher trainee wearing a wrestler's mask climbs down the ladder of a fuel truck which he and others stoppedmore
Flowers arranged in the shape of a heart are seen during a protest to demand more information about the missinmore
A group of protesters set fire to the wooden door of Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's ceremonial palace more
A member of security kneels on the ground trying to calm protesters outside Mexican President Enrique Pena Niemore
Protesters stand amidst smoke outside Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's ceremonial palace in the historicmore
A part of a yellow police tape is seen at a garbage dump, where remains were found, outside the mountain town more
People carry banners and flags as they wait for protesters marching to demand more information about the missimore
Student teachers destroy a police car during a protest in support of the missing students of Ayotzinapa Teachemore
Student teachers run during a protest in support of the missing students of Ayotzinapa Teacher Training Collegmore
A demonstrator holds a picture of a dead person during a protest in support of the missing Ayotzinapa Teacher more
Demonstrators lie on the floor during a protest in support of the missing Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College more
Television cameramen walk at a garbage dump where remains were found outside the mountain town of Cocula, nearmore
A member of the community police of Guerrero state (front) stands guard as federal police search for the missimore
Student teachers take soft drinks from a truck, which they blocked on a highway, during a protest in support omore
次のスライドショー
Kurdish refugees: Then and now
In 1991, Kurds fled a military operation by Saddam Hussein's government in Iraq. Today some are fleeing Islamic State.
Window washers rescued
Two window washers trapped on a broken platform outside the 69th floor of New York's One World Trade Center are rescued.
China: Then and now
The China of yesterday and the rising superpower of today.
APEC family album
Snapshots from the APEC Summit in Beijing.
その他のスライドショー
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.