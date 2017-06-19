Ramadan in a time of war
People gather for Iftar (breaking fast), organized by Adaleh Foundation, amidst damaged buildings during the hmore
A displaced Iraqi family from Mosul eats a simple meal for their Iftar at a refugee camp al-Khazir on the outsmore
Free Syrian Army fighters pray before Iftar in the province of Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
People gather amidst damaged buildings during Iftar, organized by Adaleh Foundation, in the rebel-held besiegemore
A Free Syrian Army fighter reads the Koran before Iftar in the province of Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
A displaced Iraqi family from Mosul bakes bread for their Iftar at a refugee camp al-Khazir on the outskirts omore
Free Syrian Army fighter eats their iftar meal in the province of Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
A displaced Iraqi family from Mosul eats a simple meal for their Iftar at a refugee camp al-Khazir on the outsmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands on guard before Iftar in the province of Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
A displaced Iraqi family from Mosul prepares a simple meal for their Iftar at a refugee camp al-Khazir on the more
