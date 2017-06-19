エディション:
Ramadan in a time of war

People gather for Iftar (breaking fast), organized by Adaleh Foundation, amidst damaged buildings during the holy month of Ramadan in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 Tuesday
People gather for Iftar (breaking fast), organized by Adaleh Foundation, amidst damaged buildings during the holy month of Ramadan in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A displaced Iraqi family from Mosul eats a simple meal for their Iftar at a refugee camp al-Khazir on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
A displaced Iraqi family from Mosul eats a simple meal for their Iftar at a refugee camp al-Khazir on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Free Syrian Army fighters pray before Iftar in the province of Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 Wednesday
Free Syrian Army fighters pray before Iftar in the province of Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
People gather amidst damaged buildings during Iftar, organized by Adaleh Foundation, in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 Tuesday
People gather amidst damaged buildings during Iftar, organized by Adaleh Foundation, in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A Free Syrian Army fighter reads the Koran before Iftar in the province of Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 Wednesday
A Free Syrian Army fighter reads the Koran before Iftar in the province of Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
A displaced Iraqi family from Mosul bakes bread for their Iftar at a refugee camp al-Khazir on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
A displaced Iraqi family from Mosul bakes bread for their Iftar at a refugee camp al-Khazir on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Free Syrian Army fighter eats their iftar meal in the province of Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 Wednesday
Free Syrian Army fighter eats their iftar meal in the province of Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
A displaced Iraqi family from Mosul eats a simple meal for their Iftar at a refugee camp al-Khazir on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
A displaced Iraqi family from Mosul eats a simple meal for their Iftar at a refugee camp al-Khazir on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands on guard before Iftar in the province of Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 Wednesday
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands on guard before Iftar in the province of Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
A displaced Iraqi family from Mosul prepares a simple meal for their Iftar at a refugee camp al-Khazir on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
A displaced Iraqi family from Mosul prepares a simple meal for their Iftar at a refugee camp al-Khazir on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
