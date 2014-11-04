Raqqa: The Islamic State capital
Damage is seen after a U.S.-led air strike on the Political Intelligence building that used to be controlled bmore
Men, who say they were hired by the Islamic State to monitor the quality of goods in markets, dispose of confimore
Goods confiscated by men, who say they were hired by the Islamic State to monitor the quality of goods in markmore
Islamic State billboards are seen along a street in Raqqa, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic Smore
Youths carry banners during a protest against the U.S. airstrikes on the Islamic State in Raqqa, September 26,more
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 3more
Residents drive a cart in front of a damaged building after a U.S.-led air strike on the Political Intelligencmore
Residents walk along the Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, ahead of the upcoming Muslim Eid al-Adha homore
Fighters from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, more
Children play on a ride inside a park in Raqqa, September 18, 2014.
Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tamore
Residents walk along the Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, inmore
An Islamic State militant uses a loud-hailer to announce to residents of Tabqa city that Tabqa air base has famore
Female school students wearing a full veil walk along a street in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 20more
An Islamic State militant stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane aftmore
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa provincemore
Militant Islamist fighters waving flags, travel in vehicles as they take part in a military parade along the smore
A boy turns his head while standing amongst others praying inside a mosque in Raqqa, September 26, 2014.
Residents look at fabric inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014.
Men pray outside their shops in Raqqa, April 5, 2014.
Residents swim in the Euphrates River in Raqqa, July 3, 2014.
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's normore
Veiled women walk past a billboard that carries a verse from Koran urging women to wear a hijab in the northermore
Residents carry the body of a man killed by what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's Prmore
A militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along tmore
A militant Islamist fighter waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Smore
Children gesture as they stand on a street in Raqqa, September 18, 2014.
Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tamore
A resident inspects perfumes inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014.
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, June 29, 2014.
Militant Islamist fighters in military vehicles parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, Jmore
Residents rest by the Euphrates River in Raqqa, April 11, 2014.
Militant Islamist fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa provinmore
Veiled women sit as they chat in a garden in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014.
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islammore
