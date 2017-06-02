Rare protests rock Morocco
Protesters throw stones towards riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the provinciamore
A riot policeman prepares to launch stones with a slingshot towards protesters demonstrating against alleged cmore
Thousands of protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima against officimore
A riot policeman prepares to throw a stone towards protesters demonstrating against alleged corruption in the more
Moroccan police fire a water cannon at protesters demonstrating against alleged corruption in the provincial tmore
Protesters throw stones towards riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the provinciamore
Protesters hold their phones as they shout slogans during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima amore
Riot police charge towards protesters during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima against officimore
Riot police block protesters during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima against official abusesmore
Moroccans take part in a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima, Morocmore
Moroccans take part in a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima, Morocmore
Thousands of Moroccans shout slogans during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima against officiamore
Moroccans gather during a demonstration against injustice and corruption in the northern town of Al-Hoceima, Mmore
Thousands of Moroccans shout slogans during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima against officiamore
Moroccans gather during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima to protest against injustice and comore
A protester wears a shirt with a sign reading "Are you a government or a gang" during a demonstration in the nmore
Thousands of Moroccans shout slogans during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima against officiamore
Thousands of Moroccans shout slogans during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima, seven months amore
A protester rides their bike during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima, seven months after a fmore
Thousands of Moroccans shout slogans during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima, seven months amore
