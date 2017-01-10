エディション:
日本
Remembering the Charleston church shooting

Family members of a victim hug as they pay their respects in front of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, where a mass shooting took place, in Charleston, South Carolina June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2015年 6月 21日 Sunday
Family members of a victim hug as they pay their respects in front of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, where a mass shooting took place, in Charleston, South Carolina June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dylann Storm Roof appears by closed-circuit television at his bond hearing in Charleston, South Carolina June 19, 2015 in a still image from video. REUTERS/POOL

Reuters / 2015年 6月 20日 Saturday
Dylann Storm Roof appears by closed-circuit television at his bond hearing in Charleston, South Carolina June 19, 2015 in a still image from video. REUTERS/POOL
Georgette (top) and Allen Sanders pay their respects outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2015年 6月 20日 Saturday
Georgette (top) and Allen Sanders pay their respects outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A crowd gathers outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church following a prayer vigil nearby in Charleston, South Carolina, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2015年 6月 20日 Saturday
A crowd gathers outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church following a prayer vigil nearby in Charleston, South Carolina, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Nuns from the Daughters of St. Paul pray outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2015年 6月 19日 Friday
Nuns from the Daughters of St. Paul pray outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mourners hold hands outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2015年 6月 19日 Friday
Mourners hold hands outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pall bearers release white doves over the casket of Ethel Lance as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2015年 6月 26日 Friday
Pall bearers release white doves over the casket of Ethel Lance as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People walk past a bunch of flowers left in memorial on the ground as they take part in a "Black Lives Matter" march past Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2015年 6月 21日 Sunday
People walk past a bunch of flowers left in memorial on the ground as they take part in a "Black Lives Matter" march past Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A family member cries as she sees the hundreds of supporters waving flags at the burial of Reverend Clementa Pinckney at the St James AME Church in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / 2015年 6月 27日 Saturday
A family member cries as she sees the hundreds of supporters waving flags at the burial of Reverend Clementa Pinckney at the St James AME Church in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Family friend Kendrell Heriot, 11, of Gresham, South Carolina, holds an American flag before the start of the burial service of Reverend Clementa Pinckney at the St James AME Church Cemetery in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / 2015年 6月 27日 Saturday
Family friend Kendrell Heriot, 11, of Gresham, South Carolina, holds an American flag before the start of the burial service of Reverend Clementa Pinckney at the St James AME Church Cemetery in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Malana Pinckney, daughter of Reverand Clementa Pinckney, is hugged by her mother Jennifer at the start of her father's funeral at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2015年 6月 27日 Saturday
Malana Pinckney, daughter of Reverand Clementa Pinckney, is hugged by her mother Jennifer at the start of her father's funeral at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People take part in "Black Lives Matter" march around Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2015年 6月 21日 Sunday
People take part in "Black Lives Matter" march around Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Police lead suspected shooter Dylann Roof, 21, into the courthouse in Shelby, North Carolina, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / 2015年 6月 19日 Friday
Police lead suspected shooter Dylann Roof, 21, into the courthouse in Shelby, North Carolina, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Reverend Dimas Salaberrios leads prayers outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, where a mass shooting took place, in Charleston, South Carolina June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2015年 6月 21日 Sunday
Reverend Dimas Salaberrios leads prayers outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, where a mass shooting took place, in Charleston, South Carolina June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mourners hug after praying outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2015年 6月 19日 Friday
Mourners hug after praying outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. Representative James Clyburn (C, right) hugs visiting bishops during a prayer service for Wednesday's shooting victims held at the Morris Brown AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / 2015年 6月 19日 Friday
U.S. Representative James Clyburn (C, right) hugs visiting bishops during a prayer service for Wednesday's shooting victims held at the Morris Brown AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
People holds hands and pray during a prayer service at the farmer's market in Marion Square, near the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church where a mass shooting took place, in Charleston, South Carolina June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2015年 6月 20日 Saturday
People holds hands and pray during a prayer service at the farmer's market in Marion Square, near the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church where a mass shooting took place, in Charleston, South Carolina June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mourners Ashley Edge (L) and Brad Hutchinson hold one another outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2015年 6月 19日 Friday
Mourners Ashley Edge (L) and Brad Hutchinson hold one another outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A capacity crowd fills the pews during a prayer service for Wednesday's shooting victims held at the Morris Brown AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / 2015年 6月 19日 Friday
A capacity crowd fills the pews during a prayer service for Wednesday's shooting victims held at the Morris Brown AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Mourners hold hands as they pause outside Morris Brown AME Church during a vigil the day after a mass shooting in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2015年 6月 19日 Friday
Mourners hold hands as they pause outside Morris Brown AME Church during a vigil the day after a mass shooting in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A suspect which police are searching for in connection with the shooting at a church in Charleston, South Carolina is seen from CCTV footage released by the Charleston Police Department June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Charleston Police Department

Reuters / 2015年 6月 18日 Thursday
A suspect which police are searching for in connection with the shooting at a church in Charleston, South Carolina is seen from CCTV footage released by the Charleston Police Department June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Charleston Police Department
A small prayer circle forms nearby where police are responding to a shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / 2015年 6月 18日 Thursday
A small prayer circle forms nearby where police are responding to a shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
People concerned about relatives seek information from police nearby the scene of a shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / 2015年 6月 18日 Thursday
People concerned about relatives seek information from police nearby the scene of a shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A small prayer circle forms nearby where police are responding to a shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / 2015年 6月 18日 Thursday
A small prayer circle forms nearby where police are responding to a shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
