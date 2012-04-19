Remembering the holocaust

A red rose is pictured at the commemoration place during the March of the Living to honour Holocaust victims in Paneriai near Vilnius April 19, 2012. The procession marched between the Paneriai railway station and the Paneriai memorial as part of the route covered by prisoners of the Vilnius ghetto to their deaths in Paneriai forest. More than 90 percent of Lithuania's pre-war Jewish population were murdered during the Nazi occupation, according to history sources. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins