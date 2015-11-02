エディション:
日本
写真 | 2015年 11月 3日 00:30 JST

Republicans go hunting

Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee walks through a field of corn while participating in the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King outside of Akron, Iowa, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee walks through a field of corn while participating in the Col. more

Reuters / 2015年 11月 2日 Monday
Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee walks through a field of corn while participating in the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King outside of Akron, Iowa, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
1 / 20
A dog returns a pheasant killed near Mike Huckabee (L) and Congressman Steve King, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A dog returns a pheasant killed near Mike Huckabee (L) and Congressman Steve King, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mmore

Reuters / 2015年 11月 2日 Monday
A dog returns a pheasant killed near Mike Huckabee (L) and Congressman Steve King, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
2 / 20
Sen. Ted Cruz takes aim at a pheasant with his shotgun, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Sen. Ted Cruz takes aim at a pheasant with his shotgun, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / 2015年 11月 1日 Sunday
Sen. Ted Cruz takes aim at a pheasant with his shotgun, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
3 / 20
Congressmen Steve King of Iowa and Jeff Duncan of South Carolina take fire rounds at a pheasant, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Congressmen Steve King of Iowa and Jeff Duncan of South Carolina take fire rounds at a pheasant, October 31, 2more

Reuters / 2015年 11月 1日 Sunday
Congressmen Steve King of Iowa and Jeff Duncan of South Carolina take fire rounds at a pheasant, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
4 / 20
Pheasants hang from a board by a hunting lodge after the hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Pheasants hang from a board by a hunting lodge after the hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / 2015年 11月 2日 Monday
Pheasants hang from a board by a hunting lodge after the hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
5 / 20
Rick Santorum surveys the field, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Rick Santorum surveys the field, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / 2015年 11月 1日 Sunday
Rick Santorum surveys the field, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
6 / 20
Mike Huckabee plays a bass guitar before a pheasant hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Mike Huckabee plays a bass guitar before a pheasant hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / 2015年 11月 2日 Monday
Mike Huckabee plays a bass guitar before a pheasant hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
7 / 20
(L-R) Iowa Congressman Steve King, Mike Huckabee and South Carolina Congressman Jeff Duncan head back to the lodge after the hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

(L-R) Iowa Congressman Steve King, Mike Huckabee and South Carolina Congressman Jeff Duncan head back to the lmore

Reuters / 2015年 11月 2日 Monday
(L-R) Iowa Congressman Steve King, Mike Huckabee and South Carolina Congressman Jeff Duncan head back to the lodge after the hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
8 / 20
Sen. Ted Cruz shoots a pheasant with a shotgun, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Sen. Ted Cruz shoots a pheasant with a shotgun, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / 2015年 11月 1日 Sunday
Sen. Ted Cruz shoots a pheasant with a shotgun, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
9 / 20
Mike Huckabee (2nd R) speaks with hunters during the hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Mike Huckabee (2nd R) speaks with hunters during the hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / 2015年 11月 2日 Monday
Mike Huckabee (2nd R) speaks with hunters during the hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
10 / 20
Rick Santorum stands near the pheasants shot during the first morning of the hunt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Rick Santorum stands near the pheasants shot during the first morning of the hunt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mmore

Reuters / 2015年 11月 1日 Sunday
Rick Santorum stands near the pheasants shot during the first morning of the hunt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
11 / 20
Mike Huckabee looks over his shoulder at a pheasant flying past him, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Mike Huckabee looks over his shoulder at a pheasant flying past him, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / 2015年 11月 2日 Monday
Mike Huckabee looks over his shoulder at a pheasant flying past him, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
12 / 20
A recently killed pheasant is seen in Congressman Steve King's hunting vest, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A recently killed pheasant is seen in Congressman Steve King's hunting vest, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kamore

Reuters / 2015年 11月 2日 Monday
A recently killed pheasant is seen in Congressman Steve King's hunting vest, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
13 / 20
Hunters walk through a field during the hunt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Hunters walk through a field during the hunt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / 2015年 11月 1日 Sunday
Hunters walk through a field during the hunt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
14 / 20
A hunting dog looks for pheasants to flush out, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A hunting dog looks for pheasants to flush out, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / 2015年 11月 1日 Sunday
A hunting dog looks for pheasants to flush out, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
15 / 20
Iowa Congressman Steve King reloads his shotgun, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Iowa Congressman Steve King reloads his shotgun, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / 2015年 11月 2日 Monday
Iowa Congressman Steve King reloads his shotgun, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
16 / 20
Gov. Bobby Jindal speaks with members of the media before dinner, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Gov. Bobby Jindal speaks with members of the media before dinner, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / 2015年 11月 1日 Sunday
Gov. Bobby Jindal speaks with members of the media before dinner, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
17 / 20
A 30-30 rifle signed by Rick Santorum is seen ahead of the hunt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A 30-30 rifle signed by Rick Santorum is seen ahead of the hunt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / 2015年 11月 1日 Sunday
A 30-30 rifle signed by Rick Santorum is seen ahead of the hunt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
18 / 20
Rick Santorum (2nd L) takes a break while hunting, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Rick Santorum (2nd L) takes a break while hunting, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / 2015年 11月 1日 Sunday
Rick Santorum (2nd L) takes a break while hunting, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
19 / 20
Rick Santorum walks through rows of corn while hunting, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Rick Santorum walks through rows of corn while hunting, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / 2015年 11月 1日 Sunday
Rick Santorum walks through rows of corn while hunting, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Russian plane crashes in Egypt

Russian plane crashes in Egypt

次のスライドショー

Russian plane crashes in Egypt

Russian plane crashes in Egypt

A Russian airliner that crashed in the Sinai Peninsula, killing all 224 people on board, was not struck from the outside, an investigator says.

2015年 11月 2日
Turkey's AK Party wins majority

Turkey's AK Party wins majority

Turkey's Islamist-rooted AK Party swept to an unexpected victory boosting the power of President Tayyip Erdogan but may sharpen deep social divisions.

2015年 11月 2日
Halloween tricks and treats

Halloween tricks and treats

Revelers wear costumes to mark Halloween.

2015年 11月 2日
Israeli-Palestinian wave of violence

Israeli-Palestinian wave of violence

Religious and political tensions have sparked the worst violence since the 2014 Gaza war.

2015年 10月 31日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング