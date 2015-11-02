Republicans go hunting
Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee walks through a field of corn while participating in the Col. more
A dog returns a pheasant killed near Mike Huckabee (L) and Congressman Steve King, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mmore
Sen. Ted Cruz takes aim at a pheasant with his shotgun, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Congressmen Steve King of Iowa and Jeff Duncan of South Carolina take fire rounds at a pheasant, October 31, 2more
Pheasants hang from a board by a hunting lodge after the hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Rick Santorum surveys the field, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Mike Huckabee plays a bass guitar before a pheasant hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
(L-R) Iowa Congressman Steve King, Mike Huckabee and South Carolina Congressman Jeff Duncan head back to the lmore
Sen. Ted Cruz shoots a pheasant with a shotgun, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Mike Huckabee (2nd R) speaks with hunters during the hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Rick Santorum stands near the pheasants shot during the first morning of the hunt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mmore
Mike Huckabee looks over his shoulder at a pheasant flying past him, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A recently killed pheasant is seen in Congressman Steve King's hunting vest, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kamore
Hunters walk through a field during the hunt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A hunting dog looks for pheasants to flush out, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Iowa Congressman Steve King reloads his shotgun, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Gov. Bobby Jindal speaks with members of the media before dinner, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A 30-30 rifle signed by Rick Santorum is seen ahead of the hunt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Rick Santorum (2nd L) takes a break while hunting, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Rick Santorum walks through rows of corn while hunting, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
次のスライドショー
Russian plane crashes in Egypt
A Russian airliner that crashed in the Sinai Peninsula, killing all 224 people on board, was not struck from the outside, an investigator says.
Turkey's AK Party wins majority
Turkey's Islamist-rooted AK Party swept to an unexpected victory boosting the power of President Tayyip Erdogan but may sharpen deep social divisions.
Halloween tricks and treats
Revelers wear costumes to mark Halloween.
Israeli-Palestinian wave of violence
Religious and political tensions have sparked the worst violence since the 2014 Gaza war.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.