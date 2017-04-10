Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter walks near destroyed airplane parts inside Tabqa military airport aftmore
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter inspects a damaged building inside Tabqa military airport. REUTERS/Rodi Saimore
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter walks near destroyed airplane parts inside Tabqa military airport. REUTERS/more
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters gesture while posing on a damaged airplane inside Tabqa military airport. REmore
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters walk near destroyed airplane parts inside Tabqa military airport. REUTERS/Romore
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters pose with foreign volunteer fighters inside Tabqa military airport. REUTERS/more
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter inspects destroyed airplane parts inside Tabqa military airport. REUTERS/Romore
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter inspects a damaged building inside Tabqa military airport. REUTERS/Rodi Saimore
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter rests near destroyed airplane parts inside Tabqa military airport. REUTERS/more
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter inspects destroyed airplane parts inside Tabqa military airport. REUTERS/Romore
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter walks near destroyed airplane parts inside Tabqa military airport. REUTERS/more
