エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 02月 17日 09:45 JST

Retiring from gang life in El Salvador

Retired members of the 18th Street Gang participate in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program at the San Francisco Gotera jail in San Francisco Gotera, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Retired members of the 18th Street Gang participate in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Changemore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
Retired members of the 18th Street Gang participate in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program at the San Francisco Gotera jail in San Francisco Gotera, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
1 / 14
Members of the 18th Street Gang stay in a cell during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program at the San Francisco Gotera jail. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Members of the 18th Street Gang stay in a cell during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program at themore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
Members of the 18th Street Gang stay in a cell during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program at the San Francisco Gotera jail. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
2 / 14
A jail warden secures a door during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A jail warden secures a door during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
A jail warden secures a door during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
3 / 14
A retired member of the 18th Street Gang participates in the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A retired member of the 18th Street Gang participates in the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
A retired member of the 18th Street Gang participates in the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
4 / 14
Salvadoran soldiers secure the perimeter during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Salvadoran soldiers secure the perimeter during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Josmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
Salvadoran soldiers secure the perimeter during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
5 / 14
A retired member of the 18th Street Gang participates in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A retired member of the 18th Street Gang participates in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Chanmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
A retired member of the 18th Street Gang participates in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
6 / 14
Retired members of the 18th Street Gang participate in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Retired members of the 18th Street Gang participate in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Changemore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
Retired members of the 18th Street Gang participate in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
7 / 14
Retired members of the 18th Street Gang participate in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Retired members of the 18th Street Gang participate in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Changemore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
Retired members of the 18th Street Gang participate in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
8 / 14
A retired member of the 18th Street Gang participates in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A retired member of the 18th Street Gang participates in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Chanmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
A retired member of the 18th Street Gang participates in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
9 / 14
Members of the 18th Street Gang stay in a cell during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Members of the 18th Street Gang stay in a cell during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
Members of the 18th Street Gang stay in a cell during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
10 / 14
A retired member of the 18th Street Gang participates in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A retired member of the 18th Street Gang participates in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Chanmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
A retired member of the 18th Street Gang participates in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
11 / 14
Retired members of the 18th Street Gang participate in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Retired members of the 18th Street Gang participate in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Changemore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
Retired members of the 18th Street Gang participate in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
12 / 14
A retired member of the 18th Street Gang participates in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A retired member of the 18th Street Gang participates in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Chanmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
A retired member of the 18th Street Gang participates in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
13 / 14
Members of the 18th Street Gang stay in a cell during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Members of the 18th Street Gang stay in a cell during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
Members of the 18th Street Gang stay in a cell during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
14 / 14
もう一度見る
次を見る
Best in Show at Westminster

Best in Show at Westminster

次のスライドショー

Best in Show at Westminster

Best in Show at Westminster

Rumor the German Shepherd beats out other top dogs to win Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

2017年 02月 16日
Dogs and cats at Westminster

Dogs and cats at Westminster

Highlights from the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

2017年 02月 15日
Drought stokes rivalry between Kenyan cattle herders

Drought stokes rivalry between Kenyan cattle herders

Cattle rustling and competition for grazing have long troubled northern Kenya, but severe drought and political rivalries ahead of the elections have...

2017年 02月 15日
Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

An American wrestler working in Mexico is tapping into anger at Donald Trump, whipping crowds into a frenzy with an act as a supporter of the locally loathed...

2017年 02月 14日

その他のスライドショー

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング