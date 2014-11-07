エディション:
Retracing the Berlin Wall

People walk under stands with balloons placed along the former Berlin Wall location at East Side Gallery, which will be used in the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 Saturday
A woman takes pictures of stands with balloons placed along the former Berlin Wall location in Zimmerstrasse, to be used in the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 Saturday
A woman passes by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at Zimmer Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 Saturday
A person passes by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in front of a painting depicting former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev kissing his East German counterpart Erich Honecker (R) along the East Side Gallery, the largest remaining part of the former Berlin Wall, in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 Saturday
The installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location is illuminated next to the Brandenburg Gate, at dusk in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 Saturday
A cyclist stops next to the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at Niederkirchener Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 Saturday
People pass the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) on a foot bridge along a former Berlin Wall location near Bornholmer Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 Saturday
People pass by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location next to parliamentary buildings, at dusk in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 Saturday
Pedestrians pass by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location on Marschall bridge over the river Spree near the Reichstag in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 Saturday
People pass the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) on a foot bridge along a former Berlin Wall location near Bornholmer Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 Saturday
General view of the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at Mauer Park in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 Saturday
Pedestrians and cyclists pass by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location on the banks of the river Spree, at dusk in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 Saturday
The installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location is illuminated at Garten Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 Saturday
General view of the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location near Bornholmer Strasse and a light sculpture (forground) in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 Saturday
The installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at the corner of Bernauer Strasse and Garten Strasse is illuminated in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 Saturday
People pass by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at Niederkirchener Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 Saturday
Passersby listen to a soundcheck on stage in front of the Brandenburg Gate next to part of the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 Saturday
The installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location is illuminated at Garten Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 Saturday
Pedestrians pass by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location on the banks of the river Spree opposite the Reichstag in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 Saturday
A person takes a photo of the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at Mauer Park in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 Saturday
