Riding the rails in India
Passengers jump from an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pmore
A policeman keeps order as people board a passenger train at a railway station in New Delhi, February 25, 2016more
A girl looks out from inside a coach of a stationed passenger train at a railway station in Ahmedabad, Februarmore
Commuters stand at an open doorway of a suburban train during the morning rush hour in Kolkata, India, July 31more
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masmore
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masmore
Passengers board an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Prademore
A man reads the newspaper as he commutes to work by a local train in Mumbai, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shaimore
Commuters stand at the open doorways of a suburban train as they head toward their destination in Mumbai, Novemore
Passengers board an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Prademore
A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman sits at the door of an overcrowded passenger train after boarding, at a railway stamore
A vendor sells vegetables inside the Ladies' Special train in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrmore
Passengers travel in an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pmore
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train at Loni town in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, July 8, more
A man from India's northeastern state sits in a hammock tied inside an overcrowded train bound for the Assam smore
Children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi arrive on a bus to take part in a peace march in Kolkata, January 29, 2012.more
Commuters stand on the door of a passenger train as milk containers hang on the windows in Ghaziabad, on the omore
Commuters hang onto a crowded local passenger train in the eastern Indian city of Patna, February 12, 2014. more
Passengers rest inside a train while waiting for the electricity to be restored at a railway station in Kolkatmore
Passengers travel in an overcrowded train in the eastern Indian city of Patna, February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Krismore
Commuters stand at the open doorways of a suburban train as it moves over a bridge in Mumbai, March 13, 2012. more
Passengers sit in a train as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July more
Hindu devotees travel in an overcrowded passenger train after taking a holy dip and offering prayers in the wamore
Railway workers push a wagon loaded with coal back to its track after it derailed at Sabarmati power house in more
Supporters of India's Rashtriya Janata Dal party block the path of a passenger train during a protest against more
