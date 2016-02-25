エディション:
Riding the rails in India

Passengers jump from an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / 2016年 2月 24日 Wednesday
Passengers jump from an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A policeman keeps order as people board a passenger train at a railway station in New Delhi, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / 2016年 2月 25日 Thursday
A policeman keeps order as people board a passenger train at a railway station in New Delhi, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A girl looks out from inside a coach of a stationed passenger train at a railway station in Ahmedabad, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / 2016年 2月 25日 Thursday
A girl looks out from inside a coach of a stationed passenger train at a railway station in Ahmedabad, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Commuters stand at an open doorway of a suburban train during the morning rush hour in Kolkata, India, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / 2015年 7月 31日 Friday
Commuters stand at an open doorway of a suburban train during the morning rush hour in Kolkata, India, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 Thursday
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 Thursday
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Passengers board an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / 2016年 2月 24日 Wednesday
Passengers board an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man reads the newspaper as he commutes to work by a local train in Mumbai, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 Thursday
A man reads the newspaper as he commutes to work by a local train in Mumbai, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Commuters stand at the open doorways of a suburban train as they head toward their destination in Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2013年 2月 25日 Monday
Commuters stand at the open doorways of a suburban train as they head toward their destination in Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Passengers board an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / 2016年 2月 24日 Wednesday
Passengers board an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman sits at the door of an overcrowded passenger train after boarding, at a railway station in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / 2013年 2月 11日 Monday
A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman sits at the door of an overcrowded passenger train after boarding, at a railway station in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A vendor sells vegetables inside the Ladies' Special train in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2013年 1月 9日 Wednesday
A vendor sells vegetables inside the Ladies' Special train in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Passengers travel in an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / 2016年 2月 24日 Wednesday
Passengers travel in an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train at Loni town in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / 2014年 7月 8日 Tuesday
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train at Loni town in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man from India's northeastern state sits in a hammock tied inside an overcrowded train bound for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / 2012年 8月 19日 Sunday
A man from India's northeastern state sits in a hammock tied inside an overcrowded train bound for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi arrive on a bus to take part in a peace march in Kolkata, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / 2012年 1月 29日 Sunday
Children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi arrive on a bus to take part in a peace march in Kolkata, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Commuters stand on the door of a passenger train as milk containers hang on the windows in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / 2014年 2月 12日 Wednesday
Commuters stand on the door of a passenger train as milk containers hang on the windows in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Commuters hang onto a crowded local passenger train in the eastern Indian city of Patna, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan

Reuters / 2014年 2月 12日 Wednesday
Commuters hang onto a crowded local passenger train in the eastern Indian city of Patna, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
Passengers rest inside a train while waiting for the electricity to be restored at a railway station in Kolkata, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / 2012年 8月 1日 Wednesday
Passengers rest inside a train while waiting for the electricity to be restored at a railway station in Kolkata, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Passengers travel in an overcrowded train in the eastern Indian city of Patna, February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan

Reuters / 2010年 2月 23日 Tuesday
Passengers travel in an overcrowded train in the eastern Indian city of Patna, February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
Commuters stand at the open doorways of a suburban train as it moves over a bridge in Mumbai, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2012年 3月 13日 Tuesday
Commuters stand at the open doorways of a suburban train as it moves over a bridge in Mumbai, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Passengers sit in a train as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2012年 7月 31日 Tuesday
Passengers sit in a train as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees travel in an overcrowded passenger train after taking a holy dip and offering prayers in the waters of Brahma Sarovar, July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / 2009年 7月 22日 Wednesday
Hindu devotees travel in an overcrowded passenger train after taking a holy dip and offering prayers in the waters of Brahma Sarovar, July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Railway workers push a wagon loaded with coal back to its track after it derailed at Sabarmati power house in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / 2011年 9月 7日 Wednesday
Railway workers push a wagon loaded with coal back to its track after it derailed at Sabarmati power house in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of India's Rashtriya Janata Dal party block the path of a passenger train during a protest against rising inflation on the outskirts of the eastern Indian city of Patna, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan

Reuters / 2010年 4月 28日 Wednesday
Supporters of India's Rashtriya Janata Dal party block the path of a passenger train during a protest against rising inflation on the outskirts of the eastern Indian city of Patna, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
