写真 | 2017年 01月 2日 14:21 JST

Ringing in 2017

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia ushers in the New Year in Sydney, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia ushers in the New Year in Sydney

Reuters / 2016年 12月 31日 Saturday
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia ushers in the New Year in Sydney, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Fireworks and confetti mark the new year in Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Fireworks and confetti mark the new year in Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
Fireworks and confetti mark the new year in Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Mariah Carey performs during a concert in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Mariah Carey performs during a concert in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
Mariah Carey performs during a concert in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple atop Acropolis hill during New Year's day celebrations in Athens, Greece, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple atop Acropolis hill during New Year's day celebrations in Athens, Greece, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple atop Acropolis hill during New Year's day celebrations in Athens, Greece, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Fireworks explode next to the Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg gate during New Year celebrations in Berlin, Germany, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Fireworks explode next to the Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg gate during New Year celebrations in Berlin, Germany, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
Fireworks explode next to the Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg gate during New Year celebrations in Berlin, Germany, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Visitors to Sydney's Bondi Beach welcome the first sunrise of 2017 wearing headwear following new year celebrations in Australia's largest city, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Visitors to Sydney's Bondi Beach welcome the first sunrise of 2017 wearing headwear following new year celebramore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
Visitors to Sydney's Bondi Beach welcome the first sunrise of 2017 wearing headwear following new year celebrations in Australia's largest city, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed
People have a pizza delivered while waiting for the events to begin in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York, U.S. December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People have a pizza delivered while waiting for the events to begin in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York, U.S. December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
People have a pizza delivered while waiting for the events to begin in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York, U.S. December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A woman prays during a ceremony to celebrate the new year at a temple in Seoul, South Korea, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A woman prays during a ceremony to celebrate the new year at a temple in Seoul, South Korea, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
A woman prays during a ceremony to celebrate the new year at a temple in Seoul, South Korea, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Confetti falls as the clock strikes midnight during New Year celebrations in Times Square in New York, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Confetti falls as the clock strikes midnight during New Year celebrations in Times Square in New York, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
Confetti falls as the clock strikes midnight during New Year celebrations in Times Square in New York, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Revelers embrace at the start of 2017 at the New Year's celebration in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Revelers embrace at the start of 2017 at the New Year's celebration in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
Revelers embrace at the start of 2017 at the New Year's celebration in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Fireworks explode in Marina Bay during New Year celebrations in Singapore January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Fireworks explode in Marina Bay during New Year celebrations in Singapore January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
Fireworks explode in Marina Bay during New Year celebrations in Singapore January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Lights reading 2017 are projected on the pyramids during New Year's day celebrations on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Lights reading 2017 are projected on the pyramids during New Year's day celebrations on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
Lights reading 2017 are projected on the pyramids during New Year's day celebrations on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Fireworks explode during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the new year in the coastal city of Valparaiso, Chile January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Fireworks explode during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the new year in the coastal city of Valparaiso, Chile January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
Fireworks explode during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the new year in the coastal city of Valparaiso, Chile January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Revellers gather on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, during New Year celebrations, late December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Revellers gather on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, during New Year celebrations, late December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
Revellers gather on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, during New Year celebrations, late December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Revelers gather in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York, U.S. December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Revelers gather in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York, U.S. December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
Revelers gather in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York, U.S. December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Fireworks explode by the Big Ben clocktower in London, Britain January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Fireworks explode by the Big Ben clocktower in London, Britain January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
Fireworks explode by the Big Ben clocktower in London, Britain January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Alan Boi, a fire dancer, performs during New Year celebrations in Luneta park, metro Manila, Philippines December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Alan Boi, a fire dancer, performs during New Year celebrations in Luneta park, metro Manila, Philippines December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
Alan Boi, a fire dancer, performs during New Year celebrations in Luneta park, metro Manila, Philippines December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Revellers release balloons as they take part in New Year celebrations in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Revellers release balloons as they take part in New Year celebrations in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
Revellers release balloons as they take part in New Year celebrations in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Revellers watch as fireworks explode over the Quezon Memorial Circle during New Year's celebrations in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Revellers watch as fireworks explode over the Quezon Memorial Circle during New Year's celebrations in Quezon more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
Revellers watch as fireworks explode over the Quezon Memorial Circle during New Year's celebrations in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
People pose for pictures as they attend a New Year's Eve countdown event in Beijing, China, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People pose for pictures as they attend a New Year's Eve countdown event in Beijing, China, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
People pose for pictures as they attend a New Year's Eve countdown event in Beijing, China, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Revelers take photos and celebrate as confetti falls just after midnight during New Year celebrations in Times Square in New York, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Revelers take photos and celebrate as confetti falls just after midnight during New Year celebrations in Times Square in New York, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
Revelers take photos and celebrate as confetti falls just after midnight during New Year celebrations in Times Square in New York, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Fireworks explode during New Year celebrations in the city of La Paz, Bolivia, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

Fireworks explode during New Year celebrations in the city of La Paz, Bolivia, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
Fireworks explode during New Year celebrations in the city of La Paz, Bolivia, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Jay Fragus, 31, (L) and Christina Fragus, 32, kiss in Times Square while waiting for the New Year's celebration in Manhattan, New York City, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Jay Fragus, 31, (L) and Christina Fragus, 32, kiss in Times Square while waiting for the New Year's celebratiomore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
Jay Fragus, 31, (L) and Christina Fragus, 32, kiss in Times Square while waiting for the New Year's celebration in Manhattan, New York City, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
View of a light show on the city's iconic Arc de Triomphe monument during the New Year celebration in Paris, France, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

View of a light show on the city's iconic Arc de Triomphe monument during the New Year celebration in Paris, France, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
View of a light show on the city's iconic Arc de Triomphe monument during the New Year celebration in Paris, France, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
People walk over the laser installation "Time Drifts Cologne" before New Year celebrations for 2017 in Cologne, Germany, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

People walk over the laser installation "Time Drifts Cologne" before New Year celebrations for 2017 in Cologne, Germany, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
People walk over the laser installation "Time Drifts Cologne" before New Year celebrations for 2017 in Cologne, Germany, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Fireworks explode as "2017" is displayed at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during New Year celebrations in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Fireworks explode as "2017" is displayed at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during New Year celmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
Fireworks explode as "2017" is displayed at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during New Year celebrations in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia ushers in the New Year in Sydney, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia ushers in the New Year in Sydney, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2016年 12月 31日 Saturday
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia ushers in the New Year in Sydney, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed
People watch fireworks explode around the National Monument during New Year's Eve celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Fatima El-Kareem

People watch fireworks explode around the National Monument during New Year's Eve celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Fatima El-Kareem

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
People watch fireworks explode around the National Monument during New Year's Eve celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Fatima El-Kareem
Thais hold candle lights as they pray to celebrate the new year at Sanam Luang park in Bangkok, Thailand January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Thais hold candle lights as they pray to celebrate the new year at Sanam Luang park in Bangkok, Thailand January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
Thais hold candle lights as they pray to celebrate the new year at Sanam Luang park in Bangkok, Thailand January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Fireworks explode during New Year's celebrations in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Fireworks explode during New Year's celebrations in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
Fireworks explode during New Year's celebrations in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Fireworks explode over the Al-Nusoor Square during the New Year celebrations in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Fireworks explode over the Al-Nusoor Square during the New Year celebrations in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
Fireworks explode over the Al-Nusoor Square during the New Year celebrations in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
People watch the first sunrise on New Year's Day at Roppongi Hills observation deck in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

People watch the first sunrise on New Year's Day at Roppongi Hills observation deck in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
People watch the first sunrise on New Year's Day at Roppongi Hills observation deck in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Top Google searches of 2016

Top Google searches of 2016

Top Google searches of 2016

Top Google searches of 2016

What the world searched for this year.

2016年 12月 31日
Good riddance to 2016

Good riddance to 2016

New Yorkers shred pieces of paper representing bad memories or things they want to get rid of before the New Year.

2016年 12月 29日
Gaza's first teacher with Down syndrome

Gaza's first teacher with Down syndrome

Hiba al-Sharfa, a 27-year-old teaching assistant with Down syndrome, works at a Gaza City school for children with special needs where she was once a student.

2016年 12月 22日
City of ice

City of ice

A glittering city of ice and snow rises in northern China at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival.

2016年 12月 22日

