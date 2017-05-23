Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017
Sir Roger Moore attends the 50 Years of James Bond Auction at Christies in London, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Nemore
Sir Roger Moore holds a mask of Bond actor Daniel Craig during the 50 Years of James Bond Auction at Christiesmore
Sir Roger Moore arrives at the Place du Palais to attend the religious wedding ceremony for Monaco's Prince Almore
Roger Moore and his wife Kristina Tholstrup pose for the media to present the UNICEF 2009 report on sexual abumore
Roger Moore (C) escorts his wife Kristina Tholstrup (R) and daughter Deborah Moore (L) on the red carpet for tmore
British actor Roger Moore and his wife Kristina Tholstrup arrive at the Princess Grace Awards gala in Monaco Smore
Sir Roger Moore holds his knighthood at Buckingham Palace, in London, October 9, 2003. Sir Roger received the more
British entrepreneur Richard Branson (L) waves as he takes place in a balloon with (L-R) Prince Albert of Monamore
Roger Moore kneels in front of his newly unveiled star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California more
Roger Moore (L) and Michael Caine arrive at the Savoy Hotel for a Variety Club lunch April 12, 2000. REUTERS/Imore
Prince Charles meets Roger Moore during a garden party to mark The Prince's trust's 40th anniversary at Buckinmore
UNICEF goodwill ambassador Sir Roger Moore (L) and his wife Kristina Tholstrup read a children's notebook at amore
Roger Moore arrives in a rickshaw along CityWalk at Universal Studios for the premiere of Jean-Claude Van-Dammmore
Roger Moore, accompanied by wife Luisa Mattioli, arrives at the Adelphi theatre in London, July 12, 1993. REUTmore
Roger Moore and his wife Kristina Tholstrup arrive at the Princess Grace Awards gala in Monaco September 5, 20more
