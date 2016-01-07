エディション:
日本
写真 | 2016年 01月 8日 06:55 JST

Rogue Jewish settlers

Jewish settler Refael Morris stands at an observation point overlooking the West Bank village of Duma, near Yishuv Hadaat, an unauthorized Jewish settler outpost January 5, 2016. Steeped in messianic Jewish mysticism and rebelling against what they see as adulterated modern Zionism, the"Hilltop Youth," a new generation of ultra-religious settlers whose resentment of the secular Israeli state rivals their hostility toward Arabs, number in the hundreds, by most accounts. But they pose a deep-rooted challenge even for the nationalist government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as it struggles to stanch Israeli-Palestinian bloodshed in the absence of peace negotiations. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Jewish settler Refael Morris stands at an observation point overlooking the West Bank village of Duma, near Yimore

Reuters / 2016年 1月 7日 Thursday
Jewish settler Refael Morris stands at an observation point overlooking the West Bank village of Duma, near Yishuv Hadaat, an unauthorized Jewish settler outpost January 5, 2016. Steeped in messianic Jewish mysticism and rebelling against what they see as adulterated modern Zionism, the"Hilltop Youth," a new generation of ultra-religious settlers whose resentment of the secular Israeli state rivals their hostility toward Arabs, number in the hundreds, by most accounts. But they pose a deep-rooted challenge even for the nationalist government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as it struggles to stanch Israeli-Palestinian bloodshed in the absence of peace negotiations. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
1 / 10
Jewish settlers work on the construction of a house in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Achiya, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Jewish settlers work on the construction of a house in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Achiya, soutmore

Reuters / 2016年 1月 7日 Thursday
Jewish settlers work on the construction of a house in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Achiya, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
2 / 10
Netanel holds a Bible as he herds his sheep in a field near his home in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Havat Gilad, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Netanel holds a Bible as he herds his sheep in a field near his home in the unauthorized Jewish settler outposmore

Reuters / 2016年 1月 7日 Thursday
Netanel holds a Bible as he herds his sheep in a field near his home in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Havat Gilad, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
3 / 10
Netanel prays in the early morning as his sheep roam nearby in a field near his home in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Havat Gilad, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Netanel prays in the early morning as his sheep roam nearby in a field near his home in the unauthorized Jewismore

Reuters / 2016年 1月 7日 Thursday
Netanel prays in the early morning as his sheep roam nearby in a field near his home in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Havat Gilad, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
4 / 10
Netanel herds his sheep in a field near his home in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Havat Gilad, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Netanel herds his sheep in a field near his home in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Havat Gilad, somore

Reuters / 2016年 1月 7日 Thursday
Netanel herds his sheep in a field near his home in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Havat Gilad, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
5 / 10
Jewish settler Refael Morris stands with his wife and baby near their house in the unauthorised Jewish settler outpost of Achiya, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Jewish settler Refael Morris stands with his wife and baby near their house in the unauthorised Jewish settlermore

Reuters / 2016年 1月 7日 Thursday
Jewish settler Refael Morris stands with his wife and baby near their house in the unauthorised Jewish settler outpost of Achiya, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
6 / 10
A Jewish settler walks next to her house in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Achiya, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A Jewish settler walks next to her house in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Achiya, south of the Wemore

Reuters / 2016年 1月 7日 Thursday
A Jewish settler walks next to her house in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Achiya, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
7 / 10
An Israeli flag flutters as a Jewish settler works on the construction of a house in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Achiya, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli flag flutters as a Jewish settler works on the construction of a house in the unauthorized Jewish smore

Reuters / 2016年 1月 7日 Thursday
An Israeli flag flutters as a Jewish settler works on the construction of a house in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Achiya, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
8 / 10
Jewish settlers stand at an observation point overlooking the West Bank village of Duma, near Yishuv Hadaat, an unauthorized Jewish settler outpost January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Jewish settlers stand at an observation point overlooking the West Bank village of Duma, near Yishuv Hadaat, amore

Reuters / 2016年 1月 7日 Thursday
Jewish settlers stand at an observation point overlooking the West Bank village of Duma, near Yishuv Hadaat, an unauthorized Jewish settler outpost January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
9 / 10
A general view shows Esh Kodesh, an unauthorized Jewish settler outpost, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A general view shows Esh Kodesh, an unauthorized Jewish settler outpost, south of the West Bank city of Nablusmore

Reuters / 2016年 1月 7日 Thursday
A general view shows Esh Kodesh, an unauthorized Jewish settler outpost, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
10 / 10
もう一度見る
次を見る
Syria's humanitarian crisis

Syria's humanitarian crisis

次のスライドショー

Syria's humanitarian crisis

Syria's humanitarian crisis

Civilians face starvation, army sieges and displacement in Syria's ongoing war.

2016年 01月 8日
On death row in San Quentin

On death row in San Quentin

A rare look at life on death row at San Quentin State Prison in California.

2016年 01月 8日
Man shot dead at Paris police station

Man shot dead at Paris police station

Paris police shot dead a man wielding a knife after he tried to enter a police station shouting "Allahu Akbar" and wearing what turned out to be a fake suicide...

2016年 01月 8日
Inside the Oregon refuge

Inside the Oregon refuge

For the first time, Ammon and Ryan Bundy and their supporters allowed a photographer to join them inside their refuge for a night marked by moments of...

2016年 01月 7日

その他のスライドショー

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.

The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.

After the fire

After the fire

Prime Minister Theresa May promised a public inquiry into the fire that gutted a 24-floor apartment block, killing at least 17 people.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング