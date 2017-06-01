Rohingya refugee camp in ruins after cyclone
Rohingya refugees sit in front of their house which has been destroyed by Cyclone Mora at the Balukhali Makeshmore
Ayesha, 16, a Rohingya refugee girl poses for a photograph in her house which has been destroyed by Cyclone Momore
Rohingya refugees gather to collect relief supplies at the Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp. REUTERS/Mohammad more
A Rohingya refugee man rebuilds his makeshift house which has been destroyed by Cyclone Mora. REUTERS/Mohammadmore
Rohingya refugees gather to collect relief at the Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hosmore
A Rohingya refugee boy stands in a queue to collect relief supplies after being affected by Cyclone Mora. REUTmore
A young Rohingya refugee girl carries two other children inside their house which has been destroyed by Cyclonmore
Rohingya refugees who are affected by Cyclone Mora, come back to their makeshift home after collecting relief more
A Rohingya child reacts to the camera as he stands in his house, which has been destroyed by Cyclone Mora at Bmore
A Rohingya refugee man counts the number of biscuit packets he received as relief at the Balukhali Makeshift Rmore
Abul Kashem, 70, a Rohingya refugee shows his house destroyed by Cyclone Mora at the Balukhali Makeshift Refugmore
A Rohingya refugee girl returns home with relief supplies after being affected by Cyclone Mora at the Balukhalmore
Rohingya refugees who are affected by Cyclone Mora, gather to collect relief supplies. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir more
