写真 | 2017年 07月 7日 05:55 JST

Running of the bulls

Revellers cool off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
Revellers cool off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A reveller drinks from a shoe during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Revellers raise their hands as the municipal band plays at the town square during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A reveller sleeps it off following the Chupinazo, the official start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Revellers hold up traditional red scarves during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers hold up red scarves during the Chupinazo, the official start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Revellers cool off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A reveller cools off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A street vendor wears hats in traditional festival colours on the first day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

A reveller jumps from a fountain at the Plaza de Navarreria during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Revellers cool off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers hold an "Ikurrina" (Basque flag) during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers hold up traditional red scarves during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers hold up traditional red scarves during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers celebrate before the Chupinazo, the official start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Revellers celebrate before the Chupinazo, the official start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

A reveller lights a flare during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers celebrate as they wait for he start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

