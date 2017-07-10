エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 07月 11日 00:26 JST

Running of the bulls

A runner is dragged on the horns of a Puerto de San Lorenzo bull at the entrance to the bullring, during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A runner is dragged on the horns of a Puerto de San Lorenzo bull at the entrance to the bullring, during the tmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 Sunday
A runner is dragged on the horns of a Puerto de San Lorenzo bull at the entrance to the bullring, during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
1 / 23
A runner gets knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner gets knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 Saturday
A runner gets knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
2 / 23
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
3 / 23
An injured runner is loaded onto a stretcher following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

An injured runner is loaded onto a stretcher following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festimore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
An injured runner is loaded onto a stretcher following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
4 / 23
A wild cow leaps over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A wild cow leaps over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
A wild cow leaps over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
5 / 23
A runner is knocked over by a bull during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner is knocked over by a bull during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 Saturday
A runner is knocked over by a bull during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
6 / 23
Runners sprint alongside Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West

Runners sprint alongside Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent Wmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
Runners sprint alongside Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
7 / 23
A runner is knocked down by a Puerto de San Lorenzo bull during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West

A runner is knocked down by a Puerto de San Lorenzo bull during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincenmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 Sunday
A runner is knocked down by a Puerto de San Lorenzo bull during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
8 / 23
Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
9 / 23
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
10 / 23
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls at Estafeta corner during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls at Estafeta corner during the third running of the bullmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 Sunday
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls at Estafeta corner during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
11 / 23
A recortador is attacked by a bull. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A recortador is attacked by a bull. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 Saturday
A recortador is attacked by a bull. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
12 / 23
Runners lie on the floor after getting knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners lie on the floor after getting knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vermore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 Saturday
Runners lie on the floor after getting knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
13 / 23
A runner sprints ahead of a Fuente Ymbro fighting bull during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A runner sprints ahead of a Fuente Ymbro fighting bull during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Almore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
A runner sprints ahead of a Fuente Ymbro fighting bull during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
14 / 23
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Emore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 Sunday
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
15 / 23
A runners falls at Estafeta corner alongside Jose Escolar Gil bulls during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A runners falls at Estafeta corner alongside Jose Escolar Gil bulls during the second running of the bulls. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 Saturday
A runners falls at Estafeta corner alongside Jose Escolar Gil bulls during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
16 / 23
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
17 / 23
Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonsmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
18 / 23
Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West

Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent Wemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
19 / 23
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 Sunday
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
20 / 23
A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
21 / 23
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
22 / 23
A Cebada Gago bull charges into runners during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A Cebada Gago bull charges into runners during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
A Cebada Gago bull charges into runners during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
23 / 23
もう一度見る
次を見る
Battle for Mosul, from the beginning

Battle for Mosul, from the beginning

次のスライドショー

Battle for Mosul, from the beginning

Battle for Mosul, from the beginning

Our defining images from Iraq's eight-month campaign to retake Mosul from Islamic State.

2017年 07月 10日
Inside the G20

Inside the G20

Scenes from the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

2017年 07月 9日
Protesting the G20

Protesting the G20

Thousands of protesters pour into Hamburg, Germany, aiming to disrupt the G20 summit.

2017年 07月 8日
Selfies of war

Selfies of war

Fighters use smartphones to capture self-portraits in conflict zones.

2017年 07月 8日

その他のスライドショー

Venezuela's 100th day of protest

Venezuela's 100th day of protest

Venezuelan opposition supporters mark 100 days of protests against a socialist government they blame for political repression and economic misery.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

Celebrations in Mosul

Celebrations in Mosul

Iraq declares victory over Islamic State in Mosul, three years after the militants seized the city.

Brazil's battle of the kites

Brazil's battle of the kites

Youth in a Rio de Janeiro slum stage kite battles, attempting to cut the lines of other players using a mixture of glue and glass on their reels.

Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

Traditional dancers from Indian Nations compete at the 32nd annual Taos Pueblo Pow Wow, a social gathering and summer celebration.

Celebrity mugshots

Celebrity mugshots

Our collection of celebrity arrest photos.

Turkey's 25-day-long opposition protest

Turkey's 25-day-long opposition protest

Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day march from Ankara to Istanbul culminates in the biggest protest yet against the year-long, post-coup crackdown.

Battle for Mosul, from the beginning

Battle for Mosul, from the beginning

Our defining images from Iraq's eight-month campaign to retake Mosul from Islamic State.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング