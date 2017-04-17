エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 04月 18日 06:15 JST

Running the Boston Marathon

Jake Mogan, of San Francisco, third from left, receives some help toward the finish line. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Jake Mogan, of San Francisco, third from left, receives some help toward the finish line. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Jake Mogan, of San Francisco, third from left, receives some help toward the finish line. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Close
1 / 25
Women's division winner Edna Kiplagat (L) and men's division winner Geoffrey Kirui, both of Kenya, pose with the trophy at the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Women's division winner Edna Kiplagat (L) and men's division winner Geoffrey Kirui, both of Kenya, pose with tmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Women's division winner Edna Kiplagat (L) and men's division winner Geoffrey Kirui, both of Kenya, pose with the trophy at the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 25
Meb Keflezighi, of the United States, 2014 winner of the Boston Marathon, kisses the hand of Bill Richard, who lost his son, Martin, in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, after Keflezighi finished the marathon. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Meb Keflezighi, of the United States, 2014 winner of the Boston Marathon, kisses the hand of Bill Richard, whomore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Meb Keflezighi, of the United States, 2014 winner of the Boston Marathon, kisses the hand of Bill Richard, who lost his son, Martin, in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, after Keflezighi finished the marathon. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Close
3 / 25
Boston Marathon bombing survivor Patrick Downes (L) crosses the finish line. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Boston Marathon bombing survivor Patrick Downes (L) crosses the finish line. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Boston Marathon bombing survivor Patrick Downes (L) crosses the finish line. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 25
Edna Kiplagat of Kenya is joined by her children Wendy (R) and Carlos (L) after winning the women's division. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Edna Kiplagat of Kenya is joined by her children Wendy (R) and Carlos (L) after winning the women's division. more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Edna Kiplagat of Kenya is joined by her children Wendy (R) and Carlos (L) after winning the women's division. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 25
Runner Bibo Gao, of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, is carried by EMT Walter Dunbar as fellow runner Madison Smith, of Minneapolis, assists Gao to the finish line. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Runner Bibo Gao, of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, is carried by EMT Walter Dunbar as fellow runner Madison Smith, omore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Runner Bibo Gao, of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, is carried by EMT Walter Dunbar as fellow runner Madison Smith, of Minneapolis, assists Gao to the finish line. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Close
6 / 25
Runner Bibo Gao, of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, is placed in a wheelchair after being carried over the finish line. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Runner Bibo Gao, of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, is placed in a wheelchair after being carried over the finish linmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Runner Bibo Gao, of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, is placed in a wheelchair after being carried over the finish line. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Close
7 / 25
Women's wheelchair winner Manuela Schar and men's wheelchair winner Marcel Hug, both of Switzerland, congratulate each other at the finish line. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Women's wheelchair winner Manuela Schar and men's wheelchair winner Marcel Hug, both of Switzerland, congratulmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Women's wheelchair winner Manuela Schar and men's wheelchair winner Marcel Hug, both of Switzerland, congratulate each other at the finish line. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 25
Runners are cheered on by Courtney Peterson, 21, in front of the Wellesley College Campus. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak

Runners are cheered on by Courtney Peterson, 21, in front of the Wellesley College Campus. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Runners are cheered on by Courtney Peterson, 21, in front of the Wellesley College Campus. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak
Close
9 / 25
A general view as the elite men lead the field. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

A general view as the elite men lead the field. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 Monday
A general view as the elite men lead the field. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 25
Jose Sanchez carries a U.S. flag across the finish line. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jose Sanchez carries a U.S. flag across the finish line. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Jose Sanchez carries a U.S. flag across the finish line. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 25
A runner kisses the finish line after completing the 121st Boston Marathon. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A runner kisses the finish line after completing the 121st Boston Marathon. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
A runner kisses the finish line after completing the 121st Boston Marathon. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 25
Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men�s division. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men�s division. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men�s division. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 25
Spectators gather around the starting line in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak

Spectators gather around the starting line in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 Monday
Spectators gather around the starting line in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak
Close
14 / 25
The elite women cross the start line. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The elite women cross the start line. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 Monday
The elite women cross the start line. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 25
Mobility impaired competitors prepare to leave the starting line. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak

Mobility impaired competitors prepare to leave the starting line. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 Monday
Mobility impaired competitors prepare to leave the starting line. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak
Close
16 / 25
Manuela Schar of Switzerland crosses the finish line to win the women�s wheelchair division. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Manuela Schar of Switzerland crosses the finish line to win the women�s wheelchair division. REUTERS/Brian Snymore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 Monday
Manuela Schar of Switzerland crosses the finish line to win the women�s wheelchair division. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 25
Runners from wave 1 cross the starting line. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak

Runners from wave 1 cross the starting line. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 Monday
Runners from wave 1 cross the starting line. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak
Close
18 / 25
Marcel Hug of Switzerland crosses the finish line to win the men�s wheelchair division. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Marcel Hug of Switzerland crosses the finish line to win the men�s wheelchair division. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 Monday
Marcel Hug of Switzerland crosses the finish line to win the men�s wheelchair division. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
19 / 25
Tom Davis, of New York, raises his arms as he approaches the finish line to win the men's handcycle division. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Tom Davis, of New York, raises his arms as he approaches the finish line to win the men's handcycle division. more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Tom Davis, of New York, raises his arms as he approaches the finish line to win the men's handcycle division. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Close
20 / 25
Spectators cheer on the mobility impaired competitors as they prepare to leave the starting line. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak

Spectators cheer on the mobility impaired competitors as they prepare to leave the starting line. REUTERS/Lisamore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 Monday
Spectators cheer on the mobility impaired competitors as they prepare to leave the starting line. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak
Close
21 / 25
Runners from wave 4 cross the starting line. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak

Runners from wave 4 cross the starting line. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Runners from wave 4 cross the starting line. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak
Close
22 / 25
Kristen Chipman, a Milton, Massachusetts K-9 police officer, and her dog Fozzie inspect a barricade near the finish line. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Kristen Chipman, a Milton, Massachusetts K-9 police officer, and her dog Fozzie inspect a barricade near the fmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 Monday
Kristen Chipman, a Milton, Massachusetts K-9 police officer, and her dog Fozzie inspect a barricade near the finish line. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Close
23 / 25
Brook Kelly ties balloons on a memorial for the Boston Marathon bombing victims at the site of the first bomb blast on the fourth anniversary of the attack. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Brook Kelly ties balloons on a memorial for the Boston Marathon bombing victims at the site of the first bomb more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 Saturday
Brook Kelly ties balloons on a memorial for the Boston Marathon bombing victims at the site of the first bomb blast on the fourth anniversary of the attack. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
24 / 25
Boston Marathon bombing victim Krystle Campbell's father William Jr. (2nd R) and brother William III (2nd L), Joe Rogers, step father of MIT police officer Sean Collier (L) and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (R) place a wreath at the site of the first bomb blast. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Boston Marathon bombing victim Krystle Campbell's father William Jr. (2nd R) and brother William III (2nd L), more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 Saturday
Boston Marathon bombing victim Krystle Campbell's father William Jr. (2nd R) and brother William III (2nd L), Joe Rogers, step father of MIT police officer Sean Collier (L) and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (R) place a wreath at the site of the first bomb blast. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
25 / 25
もう一度見る
次を見る
Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

次のスライドショー

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

2017年 04月 10日
Baseball's opening day

Baseball's opening day

The boys of summer return as Major League Baseball kicks off its 2017 season.

2017年 04月 5日
Cheltenham festival

Cheltenham festival

The races and the fashion at Britain's annual Cheltenham horse racing festival.

2017年 03月 16日
NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star Weekend

Highlights from the NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans.

2017年 02月 21日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング