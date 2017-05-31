エディション:
2017年 05月 31日

Rush hour blast in Kabul

A wounded man lies on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 Wednesday
Damaged cars are seen after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 Wednesday
An Afghan man reacts at the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 Wednesday
Injured Afghans run from the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 Wednesday
Damaged cars are seen after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 Wednesday
Afghan security forces carry injured men in the back of police car near the site a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 Wednesday
Injured Afghans run from the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 Wednesday
Burned vehicles are seen after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 Wednesday
A man holds an injured outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 Wednesday
Afghan men carry an injured man after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 Wednesday
Damaged cars are seen at the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 Wednesday
An Injured Afghan man walks on the street near a hospital after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 Wednesday
Relatives of Afghan victims mourn outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 Wednesday
Afghan officials inspect outside the German embassy after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 Wednesday
Afghan municipality workers sweep a road outside the German embassy after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 Wednesday
Relatives of victims listen to hospital officials after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 Wednesday
A woman sits outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 Wednesday
