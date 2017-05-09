エディション:
Russia marks Victory Day

Russian servicemen parade with tanks during the 72nd anniversary of the end of World War II on the Red Square in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Russian servicemen march. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
A woman holds a portrait of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin as she takes part in the Immortal Regiment march. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
A child holds flowers before the parade. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Moldovan President Igor Dodon, and World War II veteran, Hero of the Soviet Union Sergei Kramarenko attend the Victory Day reception after the military parade, at the Kremlin. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 Wednesday
A Yars RS-24 intercontinental ballistic missile system. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 Wednesday
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds the portrait of his father, war veteran Vladimir Spiridonovich Putin, as he attends the Immortal Regiment march. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
People carry flags and pictures of World War Two soldiers as they take part in the Immortal Regiment march. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Two Russian servicemen sit inside a Buk-M2 missile system. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev attends the parade. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Russian servicemen stand in formation. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Russian servicemen march. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
A boy attends the Immortal Regiment march. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Russian servicemen parade with tanks. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Russian servicemen march. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Two Pantsir-SA surface-to-air missile systems. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
People carry flags and pictures of World War Two soldiers as they take part in the Immortal Regiment march. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Russian servicemen march. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 Wednesday
People carry flags and pictures of World War Two soldiers as they take part in the Immortal Regiment march. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Russian artillery fire in salute. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Russian servicewomen march. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
A Russian army band plays. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Russian servicemen parade with tanks. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Russian servicemen stand. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Russian servicemen parade with tanks. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for the Victory Day military parade. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu salutes. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Russian servicemen march. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 Wednesday
Russian Navy cadets march. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 Wednesday
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Victory Day military parade. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
