Russia marks Victory Day
Russian servicemen parade with tanks during the 72nd anniversary of the end of World War II on the Red Square more
Russian servicemen march. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman holds a portrait of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin as she takes part in the Immortal Regiment march. REUmore
A child holds flowers before the parade. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Moldovan President Igor Dodon, and World Warmore
A Yars RS-24 intercontinental ballistic missile system. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds the portrait of his father, war veteran Vladimir Spiridonovich Putin, amore
People carry flags and pictures of World War Two soldiers as they take part in the Immortal Regiment march. REmore
Two Russian servicemen sit inside a Buk-M2 missile system. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev attends the parade. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian servicemen stand in formation. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian servicemen march. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A boy attends the Immortal Regiment march. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian servicemen parade with tanks. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian servicemen march. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Two Pantsir-SA surface-to-air missile systems. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People carry flags and pictures of World War Two soldiers as they take part in the Immortal Regiment march. more
Russian servicemen march. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool
People carry flags and pictures of World War Two soldiers as they take part in the Immortal Regiment march. REmore
Russian artillery fire in salute. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Russian servicewomen march. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A Russian army band plays. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian servicemen parade with tanks. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian servicemen stand. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian servicemen parade with tanks. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for the Victory Day military parade. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlimore
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu salutes. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian servicemen march. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool
Russian Navy cadets march. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Victory Day military parade. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool
