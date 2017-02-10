Russian forces in Aleppo
Russian soldiers, on armoured vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadimore
Russian soldiers and civilians walk along a street in Aleppo, Syria January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashishmore
Russian soldiers walk in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadikmore
Russian soldiers carry their weapons in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadikmore
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadikmore
Russian soldiers stand near a military vehicle in Aleppo, Syria January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
次のスライドショー
First ladies: Akie Abe and Melania Trump
Melania Trump will host Japan's Akie Abe during her U.S. visit.
Ukraine's winter war heats up
Moscow-backed rebels and government forces trade blame for renewed violence in the industrial east.
Police strike spurs anarchy in Brazil
More than 100 people have been reported killed in violence and looting during a six-day strike by police in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo, with schools...
Snowstorm stalls New York
The fiercest snowstorm of the winter slammed the northeastern U.S., leaving a foot of snow in places, canceling thousands of flights and shutting down schools.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.