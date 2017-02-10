エディション:
Russian forces in Aleppo

Russian soldiers, on armoured vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 Friday
Russian soldiers and civilians walk along a street in Aleppo, Syria January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Russian soldiers and civilians walk along a street in Aleppo, Syria January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Russian soldiers walk in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Russian soldiers walk in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Russian soldiers carry their weapons in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Russian soldiers carry their weapons in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Russian soldiers stand near a military vehicle in Aleppo, Syria January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Russian soldiers stand near a military vehicle in Aleppo, Syria January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

