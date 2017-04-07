Russian forces in Syria
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, February 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Russian soldiers walk in the Old City of Aleppo, January 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A Russian soldier walks to a military vehicle in goverment controlled Hanono housing district in Aleppo, Decemmore
Russian soldiers carry their weapons in the Old City of Aleppo, January 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Russian soldiers, on armoured vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, February 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Men inspect the wreckage of a Russian helicopter shot down in the north of Syria's rebel-held Idlib province, more
Rebel fighters stand in line past Russian soldiers as they wait to evacuate the besieged Waer district in the more
A Russian soldier inspects the damage at a Russian military field hospital after it was shelled by what the Rumore
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, February 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Russian military jets are seen at Hmeymim air base, June 2016. REUTERS/Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Minimore
A man looks towards a Russian helicopter as it flies over ruins in the historic city of Palmyra, Syria March 4more
A Russian soldier stands near a bus carrying people who came back to inspect their homes in government controlmore
Russian soldiers stand near food aid being distributed to Syrians evacuated from eastern Aleppo, in the governmore
Russian soldiers and civilians walk along a street in Aleppo, January 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A Russian soldier drives a military vehicle in Aleppo, December 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Residents look at Russian vehicles in Aleppo, December 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Sukhoi Su-24 fighter jet takes off from the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, October 2015. REUTERS/Russianmore
Russian soldiers gather as rebel fighters and their families evacuate the besieged Waer district in Homs, Marcmore
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, February 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
次のスライドショー
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he...
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces
Venezuelan opposition protesters and security officers clash as the country's fragmented opposition gained new momentum against a socialist government it...
America in the Great War
Today marks a century since the U.S. entry into World War One.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.