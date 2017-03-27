エディション:
写真 | 2017年 03月 27日

Russian police detain hundreds of protesters

Law enforcement officers detains an opposition supporter during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 3月 27日 Monday
1 / 20
Police officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Vladivostok. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 Sunday
2 / 20
Police officers detain anti-corruption campaigner and opposition figure Alexei Navalny during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 Sunday
3 / 20
Police officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Vladivostok. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 Sunday
4 / 20
A law enforcement officer climbs on a lamp pole to detain opposition supporters during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 Sunday
5 / 20
Opposition supporters move a car to block the road to prevent the van transporting detained anti-corruption campaigner and opposition figure Alexei Navalny during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 Sunday
6 / 20
Law enforcement officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 Sunday
7 / 20
An opposition supporter gestures as he blocks a police van transporting detained anti-corruption campaigner and opposition figure Alexei Navalny during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 Sunday
8 / 20
Law enforcement officers line up along a street as they block a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 Sunday
9 / 20
Law enforcement officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 3月 27日 Monday
10 / 20
A law enforcement officer detains an opposition supporter during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 Sunday
11 / 20
Law enforcement officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 3月 27日 Monday
12 / 20
Opposition supporters hold posters and a cutout figure depicting Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev during a rally in front of a monument of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in Vladivostok. The poster on the right reads: Pathetic. Cowardly. Thief. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 Sunday
13 / 20
An opposition supporter (C) blocks a police van transporting detained anti-corruption campaigner and opposition figure Alexei Navalny during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 Sunday
14 / 20
Law enforcement officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 Sunday
15 / 20
Opposition supporters attend a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 Sunday
16 / 20
Anti-corruption campaigner and opposition figure Alexei Navalny waves as he sits inside a police van after after being detained during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 Sunday
17 / 20
A woman argues with law enforcement officers as they block a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 Sunday
18 / 20
Law enforcement officers scuffles with opposition supporters blocking a van transporting detained anti-corruption campaigner and opposition figure Alexei Navalny during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 Sunday
19 / 20
A opposition supporter holds a cutout figure depicting Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev during a rally in front of a monument of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in Vladivostok. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 Sunday
20 / 20
