エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 03月 29日 23:45 JST

Russia's kid cadets

A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School fires a rifle during military training near a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School fires a rifle during military training near a boot camp of the more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 Wednesday
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School fires a rifle during military training near a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
1 / 19
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School exercise during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School exercise during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiyemore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 Wednesday
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School exercise during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
2 / 19
Boys spar during military training undergone by students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Boys spar during military training undergone by students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of amore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 Thursday
Boys spar during military training undergone by students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
3 / 19
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School disassembles a Kalashnikov assault rifle during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School disassembles a Kalashnikov assault rifle during military trainimore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 Wednesday
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School disassembles a Kalashnikov assault rifle during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
4 / 19
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School take part in combined military training with members of a local youth military patriotic club at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School take part in combined military training with members of a local more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 Thursday
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School take part in combined military training with members of a local youth military patriotic club at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
5 / 19
Boys take part in military training undergone by students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Boys take part in military training undergone by students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 Thursday
Boys take part in military training undergone by students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
6 / 19
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club undergo military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club undergo milmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 Thursday
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club undergo military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
7 / 19
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School is seen on duty during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School is seen on duty during military training at a boot camp of the more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 Wednesday
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School is seen on duty during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
8 / 19
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School spar during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School spar during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vitmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 Wednesday
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School spar during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
9 / 19
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School rest during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School rest during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vitmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 Wednesday
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School rest during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
10 / 19
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School get their meal during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School get their meal during military training at a boot camp of the Rumore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 Wednesday
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School get their meal during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
11 / 19
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School loads his weapon during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School loads his weapon during military training at a boot camp of themore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 Wednesday
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School loads his weapon during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
12 / 19
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School practices with a punching bag during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School practices with a punching bag during military training at a boomore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 Wednesday
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School practices with a punching bag during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
13 / 19
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School exercise during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School exercise during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiyemore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 Wednesday
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School exercise during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
14 / 19
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club undergo military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club undergo milmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 Thursday
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club undergo military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
15 / 19
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School exercise in the morning during military training near a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School exercise in the morning during military training near a boot cammore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 Wednesday
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School exercise in the morning during military training near a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
16 / 19
A boy takes part in military training undergone by students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A boy takes part in military training undergone by students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members omore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 Thursday
A boy takes part in military training undergone by students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
17 / 19
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School pray before getting their meal during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School pray before getting their meal during military training at a boomore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 Wednesday
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School pray before getting their meal during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
18 / 19
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club undergo military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club undergo milmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 Thursday
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club undergo military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
19 / 19
もう一度見る
次を見る
China from above

China from above

次のスライドショー

China from above

China from above

A bird's eye view of the most populous country.

2017年 03月 29日
Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

Syrian engineers work to open spillways and ease pressure on a major dam across the Euphrates River, as the dam's southern reaches remain in the hands of...

2017年 03月 29日
Peru reels from rainy season floods

Peru reels from rainy season floods

More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually...

2017年 03月 28日
Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine is formally declared in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013.

2017年 03月 28日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング