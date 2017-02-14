エディション:
日本
Russia's military might

Russian warships sail past exploding anti-missile ordnance during a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / 2016年 7月 30日 Saturday
Russian warships sail past exploding anti-missile ordnance during a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / 2016年 5月 9日 Monday
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A crew lines up on the Kuzbass nuclear submarine during a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / 2016年 7月 30日 Saturday
A crew lines up on the Kuzbass nuclear submarine during a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
An U.S. Navy picture shows what appears to be a Russian Sukhoi SU-24 attack aircraft making a very low pass close to the U.S. guided missile destroyer USS Donald Cook in the Baltic Sea, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/US Navy/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2016年 4月 14日 Thursday
An U.S. Navy picture shows what appears to be a Russian Sukhoi SU-24 attack aircraft making a very low pass close to the U.S. guided missile destroyer USS Donald Cook in the Baltic Sea, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/US Navy/Handout via Reuters
Russian Mil Mi-26 Halo helicopter flies over the Red Square during the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti

Reuters / 2015年 5月 9日 Saturday
Russian Mil Mi-26 Halo helicopter flies over the Red Square during the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti
A Russian TOS-1A multiple rocket launcher fires during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2015年 6月 17日 Wednesday
A Russian TOS-1A multiple rocket launcher fires during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian paratroopers jump past rainbow from an IL-76 transport plane during a joint Serbian-Russian military training exercise "Slavic Brotherhood" in the town of Kovin, near Belgrade, Serbia November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2016年 11月 7日 Monday
Russian paratroopers jump past rainbow from an IL-76 transport plane during a joint Serbian-Russian military training exercise "Slavic Brotherhood" in the town of Kovin, near Belgrade, Serbia November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Interior Ministry members stand guard near Russian military vehicles before a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in central Moscow, Russia, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2015年 4月 30日 Thursday
Interior Ministry members stand guard near Russian military vehicles before a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in central Moscow, Russia, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian crew members transport T-80 tanks on a pontoon bridge during the Open Water competition for pontoon bridge units, part of the International Army Games 2016, in the city of Murom, Russia, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / 2016年 8月 7日 Sunday
Russian crew members transport T-80 tanks on a pontoon bridge during the Open Water competition for pontoon bridge units, part of the International Army Games 2016, in the city of Murom, Russia, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Russian servicemen equip an Iskander tactical missile system at the Army-2015 international military-technical forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2015年 6月 17日 Wednesday
Russian servicemen equip an Iskander tactical missile system at the Army-2015 international military-technical forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, western France, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / 2014年 11月 26日 Wednesday
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, western France, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Flares are seen as Russian Mi-28 military helicopters fly during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2015年 6月 17日 Wednesday
Flares are seen as Russian Mi-28 military helicopters fly during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian President Vladimir Putin (5th R) with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (6th R) and armed forces Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov (4th R) attend a meeting on Russian air force's activity in Syria at the national defence control centre in Moscow, Russia, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/SPUTNIK/Kremlin

Reuters / 2015年 11月 18日 Wednesday
Russian President Vladimir Putin (5th R) with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (6th R) and armed forces Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov (4th R) attend a meeting on Russian air force's activity in Syria at the national defence control centre in Moscow, Russia, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/SPUTNIK/Kremlin
Russian servicemen of the Northern Fleet's Arctic mechanized infantry brigade participate in a military drill on riding reindeer and dog sleds near the settlement of Lovozero outside Murmansk, Russia January 23, 2017. Lev Fedoseyev/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
Russian servicemen of the Northern Fleet's Arctic mechanized infantry brigade participate in a military drill on riding reindeer and dog sleds near the settlement of Lovozero outside Murmansk, Russia January 23, 2017. Lev Fedoseyev/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS
Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic display team perform during a demonstration flight at an opening ceremony of the International Army Games-2015 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2015年 8月 2日 Sunday
Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic display team perform during a demonstration flight at an opening ceremony of the International Army Games-2015 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti

Reuters / 2015年 5月 9日 Saturday
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti
The Rostov-On-Don submarine sails past the guided missile cruiser Moskva during the Navy Day celebrations in Sevastopol, Crimea, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / 2016年 7月 31日 Sunday
The Rostov-On-Don submarine sails past the guided missile cruiser Moskva during the Navy Day celebrations in Sevastopol, Crimea, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Kornet-D1 mobile antitank missile complex performs during the International Army Games 2016 at the Ashuluk military polygon outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2016年 8月 7日 Sunday
Kornet-D1 mobile antitank missile complex performs during the International Army Games 2016 at the Ashuluk military polygon outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian marines, who guarded Russia's Hmeymim air base in Syria, disembark from a plane as they arrive at the Belbek military airport near the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / 2015年 12月 28日 Monday
Russian marines, who guarded Russia's Hmeymim air base in Syria, disembark from a plane as they arrive at the Belbek military airport near the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Russian Sukhoi Su-25 Frogfoot ground-attack planes perform during the Aviadarts military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2015年 8月 2日 Sunday
Russian Sukhoi Su-25 Frogfoot ground-attack planes perform during the Aviadarts military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A rocket explodes on target during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2015年 6月 17日 Wednesday
A rocket explodes on target during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Conscripts, willing to join Russian airborne forces, get prepared before boarding a plane during parachute jumping military exercises outside the southern city of Stavropol, Russia, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / 2015年 10月 29日 Thursday
Conscripts, willing to join Russian airborne forces, get prepared before boarding a plane during parachute jumping military exercises outside the southern city of Stavropol, Russia, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Multiple launch rocket systems and military trucks are seen on freight train platforms in the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, near the Russian-Ukrainian border in Rostov region, Russia, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 5月 24日 Sunday
Multiple launch rocket systems and military trucks are seen on freight train platforms in the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, near the Russian-Ukrainian border in Rostov region, Russia, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti

Reuters / 2015年 5月 9日 Saturday
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti
