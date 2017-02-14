Russia's military might
Russian warships sail past exploding anti-missile ordnance during a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in the fmore
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Gmore
A crew lines up on the Kuzbass nuclear submarine during a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in the far easternmore
An U.S. Navy picture shows what appears to be a Russian Sukhoi SU-24 attack aircraft making a very low pass clmore
Russian Mil Mi-26 Halo helicopter flies over the Red Square during the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, Mmore
A Russian TOS-1A multiple rocket launcher fires during the opening of the Army-2015 international military formore
Russian paratroopers jump past rainbow from an IL-76 transport plane during a joint Serbian-Russian military tmore
Interior Ministry members stand guard near Russian military vehicles before a rehearsal for the Victory Day pamore
Russian crew members transport T-80 tanks on a pontoon bridge during the Open Water competition for pontoon brmore
Russian servicemen equip an Iskander tactical missile system at the Army-2015 international military-technicalmore
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard sitmore
Flares are seen as Russian Mi-28 military helicopters fly during the opening of the Army-2015 international mimore
Russian President Vladimir Putin (5th R) with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (6th R) and armed forces Chief ofmore
Russian servicemen of the Northern Fleet's Arctic mechanized infantry brigade participate in a military drill more
Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic display team perform during more
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Hmore
The Rostov-On-Don submarine sails past the guided missile cruiser Moskva during the Navy Day celebrations in Smore
Kornet-D1 mobile antitank missile complex performs during the International Army Games 2016 at the Ashuluk milmore
Russian marines, who guarded Russia's Hmeymim air base in Syria, disembark from a plane as they arrive at the more
Russian Sukhoi Su-25 Frogfoot ground-attack planes perform during the Aviadarts military aviation competition more
A rocket explodes on target during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outsimore
Conscripts, willing to join Russian airborne forces, get prepared before boarding a plane during parachute jummore
Multiple launch rocket systems and military trucks are seen on freight train platforms in the Russian southernmore
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Hmore
