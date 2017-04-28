Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) are driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high ranking officials during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017. The missiles themselves were shown for the first time inside a new kind of canister-based launcher. The trucks upon which they are mounted are originally designed to move lumber. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

