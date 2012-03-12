Scene of a massacre
Afghan men investigate at the site of an shooting incident in Kandahar province, March 11, 2012. The massacmore
Afghan men investigate at the site of an shooting incident in Kandahar province, March 11, 2012. The massacre of more than a dozen villagers by a U.S. soldier has triggered angry calls for an immediate American exit from Afghanistan. REUTERS/Ahmad Nadeem
An Afghan woman is interviewed next to the body of a child killed by coalition forces in Kandahar province,more
An Afghan woman is interviewed next to the body of a child killed by coalition forces in Kandahar province, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Nadeem
An Afghan man looks over the dead bodies of people killed by coalition forces in Kandahar province, March 1more
An Afghan man looks over the dead bodies of people killed by coalition forces in Kandahar province, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Nadeem
Afghan men look over the dead bodies of people killed by coalition forces in Kandahar province, March 11, 2more
Afghan men look over the dead bodies of people killed by coalition forces in Kandahar province, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Nadeem
U.S. armored vehicles are parked outside a U.S. base in Panjwai district Kandahar province, March 11, 2012.more
U.S. armored vehicles are parked outside a U.S. base in Panjwai district Kandahar province, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Nadeem
Afghan National Army soldiers keep watch as Afghans gather outside a U.S. base in Panjwai district Kandaharmore
Afghan National Army soldiers keep watch as Afghans gather outside a U.S. base in Panjwai district Kandahar province, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Nadeem
Afghan National Army soldiers keep watch inside a U.S. base in Panjwai district Kandahar province, March 11more
Afghan National Army soldiers keep watch inside a U.S. base in Panjwai district Kandahar province, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/ Ahmad Nadeem
Afghan National Army soldiers keep watch inside a U.S. base in Panjwai district Kandahar province, March 11more
Afghan National Army soldiers keep watch inside a U.S. base in Panjwai district Kandahar province, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Nadeem
U.S. soldiers keep watch at the entrance of a U.S. base in Panjwai district Kandahar province, March 11, 20more
U.S. soldiers keep watch at the entrance of a U.S. base in Panjwai district Kandahar province, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/ Ahmad Nadeem
U.S. soldiers keep watch at the entrance of a U.S. base in Panjwai district Kandahar province, March 11, 20more
U.S. soldiers keep watch at the entrance of a U.S. base in Panjwai district Kandahar province, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/ Ahmad Nadeem
次のスライドショー
Japan: One year later
With a moment of silence, prayers and anti-nuclear rallies, Japan marked one year since an earthquake and tsunami killed thousands and set off a radiation...
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
The elusive Joseph Kony
Rare images of the Ugandan warlord.
One year in Japan
A year has passed since the deadly tsunami struck.
その他のスライドショー
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Netherlands goes to the polls
The Netherlands' center-right Prime Minister Mark Rutte roundly saw off a challenge by anti-Islam, anti-EU Geert Wilders in an election, early returns showed, a huge relief to other EU governments facing a wave of nationalism.
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.
Inside a world-class wine collection
French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.