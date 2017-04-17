エディション:
Scenes from Coachella

Lorde performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio.

2017年 4月 17日
A couple embrace in the late afternoon sun.

2017年 4月 17日
Kendrick Lamar performs.

2017年 4月 17日
People pose for photos.

2017年 4月 17日
Lady Gaga performs.

2017年 4月 16日
Girls walk hand in hand through a parking lot.

2017年 4月 16日
Lead singer of Radiohead Thom Yorke performs on the opening day.

2017年 4月 15日
A festival goer poses for photos on the opening day.

2017年 4月 15日
Dan Smith, lead singer of the band Bastille, performs.

2017年 4月 16日
People dance and pose for photos on the opening day.

2017年 4月 15日
Drones perform a light show.

2017年 4月 15日
Fans watch as Kendrick Lamar performs.

2017年 4月 17日
Women pose for a photo.

2017年 4月 16日
A woman dances at sunset.

2017年 4月 16日
A man sleeps on the lawn in front of the main stage.

2017年 4月 15日
Kendrick Lamar performs.

2017年 4月 17日
People dance on the opening day.

2017年 4月 15日
A child picks their nose while wearing headphones and listening to music.

2017年 4月 15日
The sunset is reflected in a parabolic mirror.

2017年 4月 16日
Lorde performs.

2017年 4月 17日
A woman poses for a photo on the opening day.

2017年 4月 15日
People pose for photos.

2017年 4月 17日
People dance while the band Bastille performs.

2017年 4月 16日
A woman walks with bunny ears in the late afternoon sun.

2017年 4月 17日
Women take a photo in the late afternoon sun.

2017年 4月 17日
A couple sleep on the grounds.

2017年 4月 16日
A woman takes a photo with a Polaroid camera.

2017年 4月 17日
People walk on the grounds with camping equipment.

2017年 4月 17日
People kiss on the opening day.

2017年 4月 15日
The grounds are pictured.

2017年 4月 16日
A formation of airplanes flies over.

2017年 4月 16日
People lay down on the lawn in front of the main stage.

2017年 4月 15日
A man is pushed on a scooter.

2017年 4月 17日
People are reflected in a mirror.

2017年 4月 16日
People dance on the opening day.

2017年 4月 15日
