Scenes from Coachella
Lorde performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A couple embrace in the late afternoon sun. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kendrick Lamar performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People pose for photos. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lady Gaga performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Girls walk hand in hand through a parking lot. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lead singer of Radiohead Thom Yorke performs on the opening day. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A festival goer poses for photos on the opening day. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dan Smith, lead singer of the band Bastille, performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People dance and pose for photos on the opening day. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Drones perform a light show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Fans watch as Kendrick Lamar performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Women pose for a photo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman dances at sunset. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man sleeps on the lawn in front of the main stage. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kendrick Lamar performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People dance on the opening day. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A child picks their nose while wearing headphones and listening to music. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The sunset is reflected in a parabolic mirror. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lorde performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman poses for a photo on the opening day. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People pose for photos. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People dance while the band Bastille performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman walks with bunny ears in the late afternoon sun. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Women take a photo in the late afternoon sun. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A couple sleep on the grounds. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman takes a photo with a Polaroid camera. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People walk on the grounds with camping equipment. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People kiss on the opening day. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The grounds are pictured. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A formation of airplanes flies over. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People lay down on the lawn in front of the main stage. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man is pushed on a scooter. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People are reflected in a mirror. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People dance on the opening day. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
