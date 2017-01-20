エディション:
Scenes from inaugurations past

The first-known photograph of a presidential inauguration shows James Buchanan at the east front of the U.S. Capitol during his March 1857 inauguration. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS

A large crowd awaits President Abraham Lincoln's inauguration, held on a rainy day at the U.S. Capitol grounds in Washington, 1865. The crowd includes African American troops who marched in the inaugural parade. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS

Abraham Lincoln delivers his second inaugural address on the east portico of the Capitol in Washington, March 1865. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS

Grover Cleveland delivers his inaugural address on the east portico of the Capitol in Washington, March 1885. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS

William McKinley delivers his inaugural address as outgoing President Cleveland listens in Washington, March 1897. McKinley's address was recorded by Edison's new motion picture camera and a gramophone. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS

President Theodore Roosevelt is sworn in by Judge Fuller before an enormous crowd in Washington, March 1905. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS

West Point cadets stand in formation outside the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration of President Theodore Roosevelt in Washington, 1905. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS

William Howard Taft and President Theodore Roosevelt head to the Capitol for Taft's inauguration in Washington, March 1909. A blizzard the night before left ten inches of snow in Washington, forcing the inauguration indoors to the Senate Chamber. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS

Photographers at the Taft inauguration in Washington, March 1909. Thousands of city workers removed snow along the parade route, and for the first time in inaugural history the first lady joined the president in the parade to the White House. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS

President-elect Woodrow Wilson and President Taft laugh on the White House steps before departing together for Wilson's inauguration in Washington, March 1913. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS

Warren Harding waves to the crowd after being sworn in on the east portico of the Capitol in Washington, 1921. Harding's inauguration was the first to feature an automobile, used to transport the president-elect and outgoing President Wilson to and from the Capitol. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS

President Calvin Coolidge rides in a car during his inaugural parade in Washington, March 1925. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS

Crowds gathered at the inauguration of Calvin Coolidge in Washington, 1925, the first to be broadcast on national radio. Loudspeakers and microphones on the inaugural platform also allowed those in attendance to listen in. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS

The crowd dances at President Herbert Hoover's inaugural ball at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, March 1929. Before the year was over, the Roaring Twenties would come to an end and the Great Depression would begin. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS

Franklin Delano Roosevelt takes the Oath of Office from Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes in Washington, March 1933. Roosevelt's inaugural address that day contained the famous line "So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is...fear itself." Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS

The inaugural parade for Franklin Roosevelt in Washington, March 1933. Roosevelt's first term was the last to commence on March 4th. The 20th amendment, ratified in January 1933, moved Inauguration Day to January 20th. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS

Onlookers stand where they can view the inauguration of Franklin D. Roosevelt in Washington, March 1933. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS

Chief Justice Earl Warren administers the Oath of Office to Dwight D. Eisenhower on the east portico of the Capitol in Washington, January 1957. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS

John F. Kennedy and party at the inaugural ball in Washington, January 1961. Alongside the new president are Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson, Jacqueline Kennedy, Ted Kennedy and his wife Joan, and Kennedy's parents Joseph P. and Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy. Abbie Rowe/White House Photo/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum/Handout via REUTERS

John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy arrive at the National Guard Armory for the inaugural ball in Washington, January 1961. Ethel Frankau of Bergdorf Custom Salon designed the first lady's sleeveless gown and matching cape. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum/Handout via REUTERS

President-elect Lyndon B. Johnson and Lady Bird Johnson on the morning of his second inauguration in Washington, January 1965. Yoichi Okamoto/White House Photo/LBJ Library/Handout via REUTERS

Lady Bird Johnson in Washington, January 1965 in her inaugural gown designed by John Moore. She ordered the dress through Neiman Marcus. White House Photo/LBJ Library/Handout via REUTERS

A peanut-shaped float passes by the Review Stand for the inauguration of Jimmy Carter in Washington, January 1977. Marion S. Trikosko/White House Photo/Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter dance at the inaugural ball in Washington, January 1977. Rosalynn Carter's gold-trimmed dress was the same she wore to her husband's gubernatorial inauguration six years earlier, designed by Mary Matisse. Marion S. Trikosko/White House Photo/Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS

Ronald Reagan sits at the Oval Office desk following his inaugural parade in Washington, January 1981.Ronald Reagan Presidential Library/Handout via REUTERS

Ronald and Nancy Reagan pose in the White House red room before attending their inaugural balls in Washington, 1981 (L) and 1985. Nancy Reagan wore John Galanos-designed gowns for both occasions. Ronald Reagan Presidential Library/Handout via REUTERS

President Reagan laughs after Nancy forgot to introduce him during the Inaugural Band Concert in Washington, January 1985. Ronald Reagan Presidential Library/Handout via REUTERS

George H. W. Bush waves from the presidential limousine during his inaugural parade in Washington, January 1989. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS

Singer Michael Jackson appears on stage with President-elect Bill Clinton, his daughter Chelsea and Diana Ross during the celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial for the inauguration, January 17, 1993. REUTERS

President Clinton takes the oath of office as administered by Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist as daughter Chelsea Clinton and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton look on, in Washington, January 20, 1997. REUTERS/Blake Sell

President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush wave as they walk during the Inaugural parade, January 20, 2001. REUTERS

The U.S. Capitol building is seen as President George W. Bush delivers his inauguration speech during the presidential Inauguration ceremony on Capitol Hill January 20, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Barack Obama takes the Oath of Office as the 44th U.S. President with his wife Michelle, daughters Malia and Sasha by his side at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 20, 2009. Obama became the first African-American president in U.S. history. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy/Pool

President Barack Obama bows to First Lady Michelle Obama at the Inaugural ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

