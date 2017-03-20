エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 03月 20日 22:45 JST

Scenes from SXSW

"Juliet Tango" performs in a parking lot surrounded by cars. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

"Juliet Tango" performs in a parking lot surrounded by cars. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 3月 19日 Sunday
"Juliet Tango" performs in a parking lot surrounded by cars. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 42
Audience members wait for Lilly Hiatt to perform at Lambert's. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Audience members wait for Lilly Hiatt to perform at Lambert's. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 3月 19日 Sunday
Audience members wait for Lilly Hiatt to perform at Lambert's. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 42
Street Fighter competitors take part in the Fighters Underground. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Street Fighter competitors take part in the Fighters Underground. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 3月 19日 Sunday
Street Fighter competitors take part in the Fighters Underground. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 42
Kayem (C), who is Libyan-American, performs with Bassel and the Supernaturals, led by Bassel Almadani (R), who is first-generation Syrian American, at the ContraBand Showcase featuring artists representing countries included in U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel bans. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Kayem (C), who is Libyan-American, performs with Bassel and the Supernaturals, led by Bassel Almadani (R), whomore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 18日 Saturday
Kayem (C), who is Libyan-American, performs with Bassel and the Supernaturals, led by Bassel Almadani (R), who is first-generation Syrian American, at the ContraBand Showcase featuring artists representing countries included in U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel bans. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 42
Recording artist Snoop Dogg and recording artist and criminal justice activist Weldon Angelos speak. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Recording artist Snoop Dogg and recording artist and criminal justice activist Weldon Angelos speak. REUTERS/Bmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 19日 Sunday
Recording artist Snoop Dogg and recording artist and criminal justice activist Weldon Angelos speak. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 42
The Australian group "The Heart Collectors" performs in the Victorian Room at the Driskill. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Australian group "The Heart Collectors" performs in the Victorian Room at the Driskill. REUTERS/Brian Snydmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 19日 Sunday
The Australian group "The Heart Collectors" performs in the Victorian Room at the Driskill. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 42
The Japanese punk rock garage quartet Otoboke Beaver perform at Maggie Mae's. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Japanese punk rock garage quartet Otoboke Beaver perform at Maggie Mae's. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 3月 17日 Friday
The Japanese punk rock garage quartet Otoboke Beaver perform at Maggie Mae's. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 42
Participants in the cosplay contest sit in the audience during the Gaming Opening Party. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Participants in the cosplay contest sit in the audience during the Gaming Opening Party. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 3月 17日 Friday
Participants in the cosplay contest sit in the audience during the Gaming Opening Party. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 42
Jimmy Way performs on a street corner. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jimmy Way performs on a street corner. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 3月 17日 Friday
Jimmy Way performs on a street corner. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 42
Attendees play the Catan board game at the Gaming Expo. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Attendees play the Catan board game at the Gaming Expo. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 3月 17日 Friday
Attendees play the Catan board game at the Gaming Expo. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 42
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 3月 17日 Friday
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 42
Audience members react during the Exalt Showcase of gospel and Christian music at Central Presbyterian Church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Audience members react during the Exalt Showcase of gospel and Christian music at Central Presbyterian Church.more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Audience members react during the Exalt Showcase of gospel and Christian music at Central Presbyterian Church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 42
A group turns a car white during the South by Southwest (SXSW) Music Film Interactive Festival 2017 in Austin, Texas, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A group turns a car white during the South by Southwest (SXSW) Music Film Interactive Festival 2017 in Austin,more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
A group turns a car white during the South by Southwest (SXSW) Music Film Interactive Festival 2017 in Austin, Texas, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 42
The Japanese action comic punk band Peelander-Z performs at the Valhalla. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Japanese action comic punk band Peelander-Z performs at the Valhalla. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
The Japanese action comic punk band Peelander-Z performs at the Valhalla. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 42
Attendee Jade Shyu wears a "Hire Me" sign while waiting in line for a session. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Attendee Jade Shyu wears a "Hire Me" sign while waiting in line for a session. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Attendee Jade Shyu wears a "Hire Me" sign while waiting in line for a session. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 42
A man carries a kangaroo along 6th Street. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man carries a kangaroo along 6th Street. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
A man carries a kangaroo along 6th Street. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 42
The Dig perform at the Swan Dive. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Dig perform at the Swan Dive. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
The Dig perform at the Swan Dive. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 42
Joshua Kirksey performs during the Exalt Showcase of gospel and Christian music at Central Presbyterian Church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Joshua Kirksey performs during the Exalt Showcase of gospel and Christian music at Central Presbyterian Churchmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Joshua Kirksey performs during the Exalt Showcase of gospel and Christian music at Central Presbyterian Church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
18 / 42
Jason Pollock (L), director of the documentary film "Stranger Fruit," becomes emotional as Michael Brown Sr., father of Mike Brown Jr who was killed in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014, speaks during a panel discussion. "Stranger Fruit" tells the story of Mike Brown Jr. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jason Pollock (L), director of the documentary film "Stranger Fruit," becomes emotional as Michael Brown Sr., more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
Jason Pollock (L), director of the documentary film "Stranger Fruit," becomes emotional as Michael Brown Sr., father of Mike Brown Jr who was killed in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014, speaks during a panel discussion. "Stranger Fruit" tells the story of Mike Brown Jr. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
19 / 42
Drones fly over 6th Street to recreate the Phoenix lights UFOs featured in the film "Phoenix Forgotten". REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Drones fly over 6th Street to recreate the Phoenix lights UFOs featured in the film "Phoenix Forgotten". REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
Drones fly over 6th Street to recreate the Phoenix lights UFOs featured in the film "Phoenix Forgotten". REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
20 / 42
Women dressed as handmaids promoting the Hulu original series The Handmaid's Tale stand along a public street. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Women dressed as handmaids promoting the Hulu original series The Handmaid's Tale stand along a public street.more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 Sunday
Women dressed as handmaids promoting the Hulu original series The Handmaid's Tale stand along a public street. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
21 / 42
Attendees take part in a Yoga for Techies Meet Up. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Attendees take part in a Yoga for Techies Meet Up. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
Attendees take part in a Yoga for Techies Meet Up. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
22 / 42
An employee demonstrates the Groove, a 'wearable glove device that enhances the dancer's expression', at the Trade Show. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

An employee demonstrates the Groove, a 'wearable glove device that enhances the dancer's expression', at the Tmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
An employee demonstrates the Groove, a 'wearable glove device that enhances the dancer's expression', at the Trade Show. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
23 / 42
People with their clothes off to promote the new Bravo series Stripped stand under umbrellas in the rain. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

People with their clothes off to promote the new Bravo series Stripped stand under umbrellas in the rain. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 Sunday
People with their clothes off to promote the new Bravo series Stripped stand under umbrellas in the rain. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
24 / 42
The audience watches Lou Rebecca perform at Swan Dive bar. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The audience watches Lou Rebecca perform at Swan Dive bar. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
The audience watches Lou Rebecca perform at Swan Dive bar. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
25 / 42
Former Vice-President Joe Biden speaks about the Biden Cancer Initiative. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Former Vice-President Joe Biden speaks about the Biden Cancer Initiative. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
Former Vice-President Joe Biden speaks about the Biden Cancer Initiative. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
26 / 42
Attendees build a Crave Duet vibrator during a workshop. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Attendees build a Crave Duet vibrator during a workshop. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 3月 11日 Saturday
Attendees build a Crave Duet vibrator during a workshop. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
27 / 42
An attendee shows off the Crave Duet vibrator she built with the help of a 'Vibrator Technician'. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

An attendee shows off the Crave Duet vibrator she built with the help of a 'Vibrator Technician'. REUTERS/Briamore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 11日 Saturday
An attendee shows off the Crave Duet vibrator she built with the help of a 'Vibrator Technician'. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
28 / 42
Attendees compete at a Technical Architects Speed Chess Meet Up. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Attendees compete at a Technical Architects Speed Chess Meet Up. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
Attendees compete at a Technical Architects Speed Chess Meet Up. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
29 / 42
Elijah Ford performs a Second Play show at the Hilton Austin Taco Project. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Elijah Ford performs a Second Play show at the Hilton Austin Taco Project. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
Elijah Ford performs a Second Play show at the Hilton Austin Taco Project. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
30 / 42
Veronica Tristan, who is homeless, has make-up applied at Lava Mae's Pop-Up Care Village, which offers medical care, hair cuts, make-up, showers and other care to people in need. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Veronica Tristan, who is homeless, has make-up applied at Lava Mae's Pop-Up Care Village, which offers medicalmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 Sunday
Veronica Tristan, who is homeless, has make-up applied at Lava Mae's Pop-Up Care Village, which offers medical care, hair cuts, make-up, showers and other care to people in need. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
31 / 42
Japanese author and creator of the KonMari Method to declutter, Marie Kondo, poses with one of books for a fan's photograph. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Japanese author and creator of the KonMari Method to declutter, Marie Kondo, poses with one of books for a fanmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 Sunday
Japanese author and creator of the KonMari Method to declutter, Marie Kondo, poses with one of books for a fan's photograph. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
32 / 42
Sam Allen performs on a street corner on 6th Street. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sam Allen performs on a street corner on 6th Street. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
Sam Allen performs on a street corner on 6th Street. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
33 / 42
Attendees take part in a Yoga for Techies Meet Up. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Attendees take part in a Yoga for Techies Meet Up. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
Attendees take part in a Yoga for Techies Meet Up. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
34 / 42
A job seeker spins a wheel of Unilever brands. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A job seeker spins a wheel of Unilever brands. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 Sunday
A job seeker spins a wheel of Unilever brands. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
35 / 42
A job seeker (L) talks to representatives of Hilti at the Job Market. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A job seeker (L) talks to representatives of Hilti at the Job Market. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 Sunday
A job seeker (L) talks to representatives of Hilti at the Job Market. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
36 / 42
Businessman Mark Cuban listens as he is introduced. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Businessman Mark Cuban listens as he is introduced. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
Businessman Mark Cuban listens as he is introduced. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
37 / 42
Job seekers talk to representatives of State Farm at the Job Fair. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Job seekers talk to representatives of State Farm at the Job Fair. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 Sunday
Job seekers talk to representatives of State Farm at the Job Fair. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
38 / 42
Casey Neistat, a YouTube creator, filmmaker, technology entrepreneur and part of CNN Worldwide. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Casey Neistat, a YouTube creator, filmmaker, technology entrepreneur and part of CNN Worldwide. REUTERS/Brian more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 Sunday
Casey Neistat, a YouTube creator, filmmaker, technology entrepreneur and part of CNN Worldwide. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
39 / 42
Attendees listen as mountain climber Cory Richards delivers the day's keynote address. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Attendees listen as mountain climber Cory Richards delivers the day's keynote address. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 3月 11日 Saturday
Attendees listen as mountain climber Cory Richards delivers the day's keynote address. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
40 / 42
The band Frenship performs at the Nook bar on 6th Street. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The band Frenship performs at the Nook bar on 6th Street. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
The band Frenship performs at the Nook bar on 6th Street. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
41 / 42
Audience members use their mobile phones to take photographs of former Vice-President Joe Biden. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Audience members use their mobile phones to take photographs of former Vice-President Joe Biden. REUTERS/Brianmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
Audience members use their mobile phones to take photographs of former Vice-President Joe Biden. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
42 / 42
もう一度見る
次を見る
St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

次のスライドショー

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

2017年 03月 18日
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes...

2017年 03月 17日
Inside a world-class wine collection

Inside a world-class wine collection

French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.

2017年 03月 16日
The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

2017年 03月 15日

その他のスライドショー

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング