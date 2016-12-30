Second phase of Mosul offensive begins
Iraqi soldiers inspect a tunnel used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State, north of Mmore
An Iraqi soldier is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousimore
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awmore
Civilians flee fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Iraqi soldier inspects weapons used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militantsmore
An Iraqi soldier takes a selfie with the body of Islamic State militant during a battle, north of Mosul. REUTEmore
An Iraqi woman, with her pet bird, escapes fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mmore
An Iraqi air force helicopter fires missiles during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUmore
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awmore
An Iraqi soldier is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousimore
Iraqi soldiers gather during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Members of Hashid Shaabi or Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militant positions inmore
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Amore
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Amore
Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Iraqi army personnel check ammunition during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khmore
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awmore
Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, during clashes north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Iraqi air force helicopter fires missiles during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUmore
Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
