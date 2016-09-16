エディション:
日本
写真 | 2016年 09月 16日 22:20 JST

Secret pop-up dinner in NYC

The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2016年 9月 16日 Friday
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
1 / 16
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2016年 9月 16日 Friday
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
2 / 16
People attend Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner, in Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park, in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

People attend Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner, in Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park, in New Ymore

Reuters / 2016年 9月 16日 Friday
People attend Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner, in Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park, in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
3 / 16
People attend Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner, in Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park, in New York, U.S., September 15, 2016. Picture taken September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

People attend Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner, in Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park, in New Ymore

Reuters / 2016年 9月 16日 Friday
People attend Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner, in Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park, in New York, U.S., September 15, 2016. Picture taken September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
4 / 16
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2016年 9月 16日 Friday
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
5 / 16
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2016年 9月 16日 Friday
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
6 / 16
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2016年 9月 16日 Friday
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
7 / 16
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2016年 9月 16日 Friday
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
8 / 16
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2016年 9月 16日 Friday
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
9 / 16
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2016年 9月 16日 Friday
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
10 / 16
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2016年 9月 16日 Friday
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
11 / 16
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2016年 9月 16日 Friday
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
12 / 16
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2016年 9月 16日 Friday
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
13 / 16
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2016年 9月 16日 Friday
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
14 / 16
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2016年 9月 16日 Friday
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
15 / 16
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2016年 9月 16日 Friday
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
16 / 16
もう一度見る
次を見る
Camping out for an iPhone

Camping out for an iPhone

次のスライドショー

Camping out for an iPhone

Camping out for an iPhone

Customers line up ahead of the iPhone 7 Plus release.

2016年 09月 16日
Festival for Ganesh

Festival for Ganesh

Devotees immerse idols of the Hindu god of prosperity into the water as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

2016年 09月 16日
Driverless cars

Driverless cars

Inside the technology and testing of self-driving cars.

2016年 09月 14日
Hot Brits

Hot Brits

Britain recorded its warmest September day in more than a century.

2016年 09月 14日

その他のスライドショー

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング