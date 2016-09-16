Secret pop-up dinner in NYC
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTEmore
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTEmore
People attend Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner, in Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park, in New Ymore
People attend Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner, in Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park, in New Ymore
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTEmore
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTEmore
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTEmore
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTEmore
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTEmore
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTEmore
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTEmore
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTEmore
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTEmore
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTEmore
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTEmore
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTEmore
次のスライドショー
Camping out for an iPhone
Customers line up ahead of the iPhone 7 Plus release.
Festival for Ganesh
Devotees immerse idols of the Hindu god of prosperity into the water as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.
Driverless cars
Inside the technology and testing of self-driving cars.
Hot Brits
Britain recorded its warmest September day in more than a century.
その他のスライドショー
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.