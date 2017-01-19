エディション:
Senegal's army enters Gambia to install elected president

Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 Friday
Gambians gather at West field junction to celebrate the swearing-in of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow in Banjul, Gambia. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 Friday
Gambia's President-elect Adama Barrow is seen after his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 Friday
Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 Friday
Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 Friday
Gambians gather at West field junction to celebrate the swearing-in of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow in Banjul, Gambia. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 Friday
Gambians take to the street in jubilations as Adama Barrow is sworn-in as President of Gambia in Banjul. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 Friday
Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 Friday
Gambians gather at West field junction to celebrate the swearing-in of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow in Banjul, Gambia. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 Friday
Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 Friday
