エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 04月 27日 05:15 JST

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a fimore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
1 / 10
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic cross a water barrier on rafts during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic cross a water barrier on rafts during mmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic cross a water barrier on rafts during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
2 / 10
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a fimore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
3 / 10
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a fimore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
4 / 10
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a fimore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
5 / 10
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a fimore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
6 / 10
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic cross a water barrier on rafts during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic cross a water barrier on rafts during mmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic cross a water barrier on rafts during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
7 / 10
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic gather at the site of a recent incident, when a vehicle of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) struck a mine, near the village of Pryshyb outside Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic gather at the site of a recent incidentmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic gather at the site of a recent incident, when a vehicle of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) struck a mine, near the village of Pryshyb outside Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
8 / 10
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic search for explosives at the site of a recent incident, when a vehicle of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) struck a mine, near the village of Pryshyb outside Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic search for explosives at the site of a more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic search for explosives at the site of a recent incident, when a vehicle of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) struck a mine, near the village of Pryshyb outside Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
9 / 10
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic gather at the site of a recent incident, when a vehicle of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) struck a mine, near the village of Pryshyb outside Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic gather at the site of a recent incidentmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic gather at the site of a recent incident, when a vehicle of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) struck a mine, near the village of Pryshyb outside Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
10 / 10
もう一度見る
次を見る
Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

次のスライドショー

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

2017年 04月 27日
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a...

2017年 04月 26日
China unveils second aircraft carrier

China unveils second aircraft carrier

China's first domestically built aircraft carrier during its launching ceremony in Dalian, Liaoning province, China.

2017年 04月 26日
Build your own nuclear bunker

Build your own nuclear bunker

A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.

2017年 04月 26日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング