Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

Serena Williams hits a shot during her women's singles second round match against Czech Republic's Lucie Safarova at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2017年 1月 19日 Thursday
Serena Williams celebrates winning her quarter-final match against Britain's Johanna Konta. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 Wednesday
Serena Williams serves during her semi-final match against Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日 Thursday
Serena Williams hits a shot during her fourth round match against Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 1月 23日 Monday
Alexis Ohanian, fiance of Serena Williams, reacts during her second round match against Czech Republic's Lucie Safarova. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2017年 1月 19日 Thursday
Serena Williams celebrates winning her semi-final match against Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日 Thursday
Serena Williams serves during her fourth round match against Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2017年 1月 23日 Monday
Serena Williams celebrates winning her final match against Venus Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2017年 1月 28日 Saturday
Serena Williams holds her trophy after winning her final match against Venus Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2017年 1月 28日 Saturday
Serena Williams hits a shot during her semi-final match against Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日 Thursday
Serena WIlliams of the U.S. hits a shot during her first round match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
Serena Williams celebrates winning her final match against Venus Williams. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2017年 1月 28日 Saturday
Serena Williams reacts during her quarter-final match against Britain's Johanna Konta. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 Wednesday
Serena Williams places her trophy on her head after winning her Women's singles final match against Venus Williams. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 1月 28日 Saturday
