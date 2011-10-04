エディション:
Shades of Chanel

2011年 10月 5日 Wednesday

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Florence Welch (L) from "Florence and the Machine" performs during the Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for fashion house Chanel in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Florence Welch (L) from "Florence and the Machine" performs during the Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for fashion house Chanel in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with Florence Welch from "Florence and the Machine" at the end of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with Florence Welch from "Florence and the Machine" at the end of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

