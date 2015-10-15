エディション:
日本
写真 | 2015年 10月 16日 05:40 JST

Shamans of Siberia

Yury Oorzhak, a shaman representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, the administrative center of Tuva region, Southern Siberia, Russia, October 7, 2015. The region is inhabited by Tuvans, historically cattle-herding nomads, who nowadays practice two main religions - Buddhism and Shamanism. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Yury Oorzhak, a shaman representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, conducts a session to clarmore

Reuters / 2015年 10月 15日 Thursday
Yury Oorzhak, a shaman representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, the administrative center of Tuva region, Southern Siberia, Russia, October 7, 2015. The region is inhabited by Tuvans, historically cattle-herding nomads, who nowadays practice two main religions - Buddhism and Shamanism. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
1 / 14
A female shaman Saida Mongush conducts a medical session to cure a 9-year-old girl Norzhunmaa, who suffers from spinal curvature as a result of a patrimonial trauma, at her house in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A female shaman Saida Mongush conducts a medical session to cure a 9-year-old girl Norzhunmaa, who suffers fromore

Reuters / 2015年 10月 15日 Thursday
A female shaman Saida Mongush conducts a medical session to cure a 9-year-old girl Norzhunmaa, who suffers from spinal curvature as a result of a patrimonial trauma, at her house in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
2 / 14
The head of a mountain ram is attached to a wooden column at the site used for shamans' rituals in the Aldyn Bulak area on the bank of the Yenisei River during sunset outside the village of Elegest, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

The head of a mountain ram is attached to a wooden column at the site used for shamans' rituals in the Aldyn Bmore

Reuters / 2015年 10月 15日 Thursday
The head of a mountain ram is attached to a wooden column at the site used for shamans' rituals in the Aldyn Bulak area on the bank of the Yenisei River during sunset outside the village of Elegest, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
3 / 14
Shamans, representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, participate in the so-called Kamlanie night ritual upon the request of customers, including local residents and foreigners, in the town of Kyzyl, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Shamans, representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, participate in the so-called Kamlanie nimore

Reuters / 2015年 10月 15日 Thursday
Shamans, representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, participate in the so-called Kamlanie night ritual upon the request of customers, including local residents and foreigners, in the town of Kyzyl, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
4 / 14
Vyacheslav Arapchor, a shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Vyacheslav Arapchor, a shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and premore

Reuters / 2015年 10月 15日 Thursday
Vyacheslav Arapchor, a shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
5 / 14
Female shaman Saida Mongush uses a paw of a bear as she conducts a medical session to cure 9-year-old girl Norzhunmaa, who suffers from spinal curvature as a result of a patrimonial trauma, at her house in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Female shaman Saida Mongush uses a paw of a bear as she conducts a medical session to cure 9-year-old girl Normore

Reuters / 2015年 10月 15日 Thursday
Female shaman Saida Mongush uses a paw of a bear as she conducts a medical session to cure 9-year-old girl Norzhunmaa, who suffers from spinal curvature as a result of a patrimonial trauma, at her house in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
6 / 14
Shamans (L front, L back, R back), representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, participate in the so-called Kamlanie night ritual upon the request of customers, including local residents and foreigners, in the town of Kyzyl, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Shamans (L front, L back, R back), representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, participate inmore

Reuters / 2015年 10月 15日 Thursday
Shamans (L front, L back, R back), representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, participate in the so-called Kamlanie night ritual upon the request of customers, including local residents and foreigners, in the town of Kyzyl, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
7 / 14
Anisya Mongush (L), a female shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and improve the relations of a customer, a local boy, with other people at her residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Anisya Mongush (L), a female shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify amore

Reuters / 2015年 10月 15日 Thursday
Anisya Mongush (L), a female shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and improve the relations of a customer, a local boy, with other people at her residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
8 / 14
Vyacheslav Arapchor (L), a shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Vyacheslav Arapchor (L), a shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify andmore

Reuters / 2015年 10月 15日 Thursday
Vyacheslav Arapchor (L), a shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
9 / 14
Yury Oorzhak (back), a shaman representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Yury Oorzhak (back), a shaman representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, conducts a session more

Reuters / 2015年 10月 15日 Thursday
Yury Oorzhak (back), a shaman representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
10 / 14
A shaman, representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, together with its other members, participates in the so-called Kamlanie night ritual upon the request of customers, including local residents and foreigners, in the town of Kyzyl, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A shaman, representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, together with its other members, particmore

Reuters / 2015年 10月 15日 Thursday
A shaman, representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, together with its other members, participates in the so-called Kamlanie night ritual upon the request of customers, including local residents and foreigners, in the town of Kyzyl, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
11 / 14
Yury Oorzhak (L), a shaman representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Yury Oorzhak (L), a shaman representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, conducts a session to more

Reuters / 2015年 10月 15日 Thursday
Yury Oorzhak (L), a shaman representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
12 / 14
A shaman, representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, together with its other members, participates in the so-called Kamlanie night ritual upon the request of customers, including local residents and foreigners, in the town of Kyzyl, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A shaman, representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, together with its other members, particmore

Reuters / 2015年 10月 15日 Thursday
A shaman, representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, together with its other members, participates in the so-called Kamlanie night ritual upon the request of customers, including local residents and foreigners, in the town of Kyzyl, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
13 / 14
Anisya Mongush (L), a female shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and improve the relations of a customer, a local boy, with other people at her residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Anisya Mongush (L), a female shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify amore

Reuters / 2015年 10月 15日 Thursday
Anisya Mongush (L), a female shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and improve the relations of a customer, a local boy, with other people at her residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
14 / 14
もう一度見る
次を見る
World's biggest feet

World's biggest feet

次のスライドショー

World's biggest feet

World's biggest feet

Jeison Rodriguez holds the record for having the biggest feet in the world.

2015年 10月 16日
The Best of Boris

The Best of Boris

London Mayor Boris Johnson at his finest.

2015年 10月 16日
Driverless cars

Driverless cars

The nascent field of self-driving and autonomous cars could revolutionize the automobile industry.

2015年 10月 15日
Shades of Paris

Shades of Paris

As Autumn descends on the city of lights, a look at the French capital through the seasons.

2015年 10月 14日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング