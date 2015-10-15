Shamans of Siberia

Yury Oorzhak, a shaman representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, the administrative center of Tuva region, Southern Siberia, Russia, October 7, 2015. The region is inhabited by Tuvans, historically cattle-herding nomads, who nowadays practice two main religions - Buddhism and Shamanism. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

