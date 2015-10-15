Shamans of Siberia
Yury Oorzhak, a shaman representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, conducts a session to clarmore
A female shaman Saida Mongush conducts a medical session to cure a 9-year-old girl Norzhunmaa, who suffers fromore
The head of a mountain ram is attached to a wooden column at the site used for shamans' rituals in the Aldyn Bmore
Shamans, representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, participate in the so-called Kamlanie nimore
Vyacheslav Arapchor, a shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and premore
Female shaman Saida Mongush uses a paw of a bear as she conducts a medical session to cure 9-year-old girl Normore
Shamans (L front, L back, R back), representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, participate inmore
Anisya Mongush (L), a female shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify amore
Vyacheslav Arapchor (L), a shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify andmore
Yury Oorzhak (back), a shaman representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, conducts a session more
A shaman, representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, together with its other members, particmore
Yury Oorzhak (L), a shaman representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, conducts a session to more
A shaman, representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, together with its other members, particmore
Anisya Mongush (L), a female shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify amore
次のスライドショー
World's biggest feet
Jeison Rodriguez holds the record for having the biggest feet in the world.
The Best of Boris
London Mayor Boris Johnson at his finest.
Driverless cars
The nascent field of self-driving and autonomous cars could revolutionize the automobile industry.
Shades of Paris
As Autumn descends on the city of lights, a look at the French capital through the seasons.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.