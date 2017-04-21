Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A man leaves flowers on the Champs Elysees Avenue the day after a policeman was killed and two others were woumore
French police arrive at the house of the gunman killed in a shootout with police on the Champs Elysees Avenue,more
French CRS police patrol the Champs Elysees Avenue the day after a policeman was killed and two others were womore
A photographer takes pictures of a damaged window on the Champs Elysees Avenue the day after a policeman was kmore
French police leave the house of the gunman killed in a shootout with police on the Champs Elysees Avenue, in more
View of the house of the gunman killed in a shootout with police on the Champs Elysees Avenue, in the Paris sumore
Masked police stand on top of their vehicle on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, Fmore
A still image from video footage shows Police investigators inspect the car used by the attacker on the Champsmore
People raise their arms to show their hands as they walk towards police on a side road near the Champs Elyseesmore
Armed soldiers secure the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Temore
Police secure the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmanmore
Police secure a side street as others conduct an investigation on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting imore
Police secure the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Police secure a side street as other conduct an investigation on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting inmore
An armed soldier secures a side road near the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, Francemore
Masked police stand on top of their vehicle on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, Fmore
Police secure the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmanmore
An armed soldier secures a side road near the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, Francemore
Police secure the Champs Elysee Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
次のスライドショー
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes...
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.