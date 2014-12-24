Siege of Sinjar broken
A man from the minority Yazidi sect stands guard at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 20, 2014. REmore
A general view shows the town of Sinjar as smoke rises from what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes Decmore
A girl from the minority Yazidi sect sits near a box of food aid at Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014.
Members of Kurdish security forces ride in a vehicle at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014more
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters along with Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters stand atop of a hill overlookingmore
People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTEmore
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) flag flutters on a lookout point between the Iraqi-Syrian border towmore
Kurdish fighters stand with their weapons between the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny,more
People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTEmore
Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near the border between Syria and Iraq, cmore
A dead body, believed to belong to one of the Islamic State fighters, lays on rubble at an Islamic State formemore
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter stands guard in Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters stand near burning vehicles during a suicide attack carried out by the Islamic Statmore
Kurdish fighters ride in a vehicle on the highway connecting the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the towmore
Yazidi temple Sharaf al-Din is seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalmore
Children from the minority Yazidi sect receive toys and humanitarian aid at Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014.
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) flash victory signs as they ride on an armored carriermore
People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTEmore
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter holds up a piece of clothing worn by an Islamic State fighter in Kesarej village, more
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters ride their vehicles along a road on Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringemore
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter stands on a road in Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A general view shows the town of Sinjar as smoke rises from what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes Decmore
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters are pictured on a road betwmore
