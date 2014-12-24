エディション:
日本
写真 | 2014年 12月 24日 11:10 JST

Siege of Sinjar broken

A man from the minority Yazidi sect stands guard at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A man from the minority Yazidi sect stands guard at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 20, 2014. REmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 22日 Monday
A man from the minority Yazidi sect stands guard at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
1 / 23
A general view shows the town of Sinjar as smoke rises from what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes December 22, 2014.

A general view shows the town of Sinjar as smoke rises from what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes Decmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 Tuesday
A general view shows the town of Sinjar as smoke rises from what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes December 22, 2014.
Close
2 / 23
A girl from the minority Yazidi sect sits near a box of food aid at Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014.

A girl from the minority Yazidi sect sits near a box of food aid at Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 Tuesday
A girl from the minority Yazidi sect sits near a box of food aid at Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014.
Close
3 / 23
Members of Kurdish security forces ride in a vehicle at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of Kurdish security forces ride in a vehicle at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 22日 Monday
Members of Kurdish security forces ride in a vehicle at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
4 / 23
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters along with Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters stand atop of a hill overlooking the town of Sinjar December 22, 2014.

Kurdish Peshmerga fighters along with Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters stand atop of a hill overlookingmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 Tuesday
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters along with Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters stand atop of a hill overlooking the town of Sinjar December 22, 2014.
Close
5 / 23
People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 22日 Monday
People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
6 / 23
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) flag flutters on a lookout point between the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny, north of Mount Sinjar December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) flag flutters on a lookout point between the Iraqi-Syrian border towmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 21日 Sunday
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) flag flutters on a lookout point between the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny, north of Mount Sinjar December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
Close
7 / 23
Kurdish fighters stand with their weapons between the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny, north of Mount Sinjar December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

Kurdish fighters stand with their weapons between the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny,more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 21日 Sunday
Kurdish fighters stand with their weapons between the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny, north of Mount Sinjar December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
Close
8 / 23
People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 22日 Monday
People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
9 / 23
Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near the border between Syria and Iraq, close to the Iraqi town of Snoun December 22, 2014.

Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near the border between Syria and Iraq, cmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 Tuesday
Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near the border between Syria and Iraq, close to the Iraqi town of Snoun December 22, 2014.
Close
10 / 23
A dead body, believed to belong to one of the Islamic State fighters, lays on rubble at an Islamic State former base that was hit by U.S.-led air strikes near the town of Sinjar December 22, 2014.

A dead body, believed to belong to one of the Islamic State fighters, lays on rubble at an Islamic State formemore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 Tuesday
A dead body, believed to belong to one of the Islamic State fighters, lays on rubble at an Islamic State former base that was hit by U.S.-led air strikes near the town of Sinjar December 22, 2014.
Close
11 / 23
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter stands guard in Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter stands guard in Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 Friday
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter stands guard in Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
12 / 23
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters stand near burning vehicles during a suicide attack carried out by the Islamic State group in Kesarej village, south of Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Kurdish Peshmerga fighters stand near burning vehicles during a suicide attack carried out by the Islamic Statmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 Friday
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters stand near burning vehicles during a suicide attack carried out by the Islamic State group in Kesarej village, south of Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
13 / 23
Kurdish fighters ride in a vehicle on the highway connecting the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny, north of Mount Sinjar December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

Kurdish fighters ride in a vehicle on the highway connecting the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the towmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 22日 Monday
Kurdish fighters ride in a vehicle on the highway connecting the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny, north of Mount Sinjar December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
Close
14 / 23
Yazidi temple Sharaf al-Din is seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Yazidi temple Sharaf al-Din is seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 22日 Monday
Yazidi temple Sharaf al-Din is seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
15 / 23
Children from the minority Yazidi sect receive toys and humanitarian aid at Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014.

Children from the minority Yazidi sect receive toys and humanitarian aid at Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 24日 Wednesday
Children from the minority Yazidi sect receive toys and humanitarian aid at Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014.
Close
16 / 23
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) flash victory signs as they ride on an armored carrier at Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014.

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) flash victory signs as they ride on an armored carriermore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 24日 Wednesday
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) flash victory signs as they ride on an armored carrier at Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014.
Close
17 / 23
People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 22日 Monday
People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
18 / 23
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter holds up a piece of clothing worn by an Islamic State fighter in Kesarej village, south of Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter holds up a piece of clothing worn by an Islamic State fighter in Kesarej village, more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 Friday
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter holds up a piece of clothing worn by an Islamic State fighter in Kesarej village, south of Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
19 / 23
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters ride their vehicles along a road on Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Kurdish Peshmerga fighters ride their vehicles along a road on Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringemore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 Tuesday
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters ride their vehicles along a road on Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 23
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter stands on a road in Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter stands on a road in Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 Friday
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter stands on a road in Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
21 / 23
A general view shows the town of Sinjar as smoke rises from what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes December 22, 2014.

A general view shows the town of Sinjar as smoke rises from what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes Decmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 24日 Wednesday
A general view shows the town of Sinjar as smoke rises from what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes December 22, 2014.
Close
22 / 23
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters are pictured on a road between the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny, north of Mount Sinjar December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters are pictured on a road betwmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 21日 Sunday
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters are pictured on a road between the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny, north of Mount Sinjar December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
Close
23 / 23
もう一度見る
次を見る
Embedded in Afghanistan

Embedded in Afghanistan

次のスライドショー

Embedded in Afghanistan

Embedded in Afghanistan

Alongside American troops on mission in Afghanistan.

2014年 12月 24日
The Syrian front

The Syrian front

Recent images from the frontlines of Syria.

2014年 12月 23日
Pictures of the year: Ukraine

Pictures of the year: Ukraine

Top pictures from Ukraine this past year.

2014年 12月 20日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top pictures from the past week.

2014年 12月 20日

その他のスライドショー

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング