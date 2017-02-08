Silicon Valley aerials
The Apple Campus 2 is seen under construction in Cupertino, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Facebook's campus on the edge of the San Francisco Bay in Menlo Park, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
The Apple Campus 2 is seen under construction in Cupertino, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
The Alphabet Inc. campus, also known as Googleplex, in Mountain View, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
The Apple Campus 2 is seen under construction in Cupertino, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Facebook's campus is seen on the edge of the San Francisco Bay in Menlo Park, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Smart cars, Nissan Leafs and other vehicles line up in a lot in Hayward, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
The Apple Campus 2 is seen under construction in Cupertino, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
The Oracle Corporation campus in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
The Facebook campus in Menlo Park, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Solar panels are seen on the roof of a car park in Mountain View, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
The Yahoo campus in Sunnyvale, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A power transmission line crosses a marsh near Newark, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
The Oracle Corporation campus in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
The Yahoo campus in Sunnyvale, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
次のスライドショー
Islamic State encircled in Syria's al-Bab
Islamic State militants are now effectively surrounded by Syrian government forces from the south and Turkish-backed rebels from the north, as Damascus and...
Educating America
The issues surrounding education in the U.S.
Obama goes kitesurfing
Former President Barack Obama and billionaire Richard Branson kitesurf during Obama's vacation on Branson's Moskito island.
Winter in Kabul
Scenes of snow in the Afghan capital.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.