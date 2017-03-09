エディション:
Six years after Fukushima

Survivors react after collecting their belongings at their destroyed house in a village hit by an earthquake and tsunami in Otsuchi, northeast Japan March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Reuters / 2011年 3月 17日 Thursday
Survivors react after collecting their belongings at their destroyed house in a village hit by an earthquake and tsunami in Otsuchi, northeast Japan March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A damaged car is seen in a cemetery at an area devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Watari, Miyagi prefecture, April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2011年 4月 22日 Friday
A damaged car is seen in a cemetery at an area devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Watari, Miyagi prefecture, April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Sixty-year-old survivor Hiromitsu Shinkawa (R), who was swept out to sea by the tsunami, is seen as crew members of Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) Aegis vessel Choukai approach, about 15km, (9.3 miles) off Fukushima prefecture, March 13, 2011. The crew of the JMSDF vessel found Hiromatsu clinging to the roof of his house two days after a tsunami caused by a massive earthquake swept him out to sea. REUTERS/Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force/Handout

Reuters / 2011年 3月 14日 Monday
Sixty-year-old survivor Hiromitsu Shinkawa (R), who was swept out to sea by the tsunami, is seen as crew members of Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) Aegis vessel Choukai approach, about 15km, (9.3 miles) off Fukushima prefecture, March 13, 2011. The crew of the JMSDF vessel found Hiromatsu clinging to the roof of his house two days after a tsunami caused by a massive earthquake swept him out to sea. REUTERS/Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force/Handout
A piano is submerged in water in the area devastated by tsunami in Rikuzentakat March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2011年 3月 21日 Monday
A piano is submerged in water in the area devastated by tsunami in Rikuzentakat March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A girl who has been isolated at a makeshift facility to screen, cleanse and isolate people with high radiation levels, looks at her dog through a window in Nihonmatsu, northern Japan, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / 2011年 3月 14日 Monday
A girl who has been isolated at a makeshift facility to screen, cleanse and isolate people with high radiation levels, looks at her dog through a window in Nihonmatsu, northern Japan, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A volunteer cleans a family photo that was washed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami as baby photos are placed to dry at a volunteer center in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2011年 4月 12日 Tuesday
A volunteer cleans a family photo that was washed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami as baby photos are placed to dry at a volunteer center in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People walk at an area that was damaged by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Miyako, Iwate prefecture, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2011年 4月 5日 Tuesday
People walk at an area that was damaged by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Miyako, Iwate prefecture, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Elderly people warm themselves with blankets at a Japanese Red Cross hospital after being evacuated from the area hit by tsunami in Ishinomaki March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2011年 3月 14日 Monday
Elderly people warm themselves with blankets at a Japanese Red Cross hospital after being evacuated from the area hit by tsunami in Ishinomaki March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An empty shopping street is seen in Tomioka town, inside the exclusion zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2012年 1月 17日 Tuesday
An empty shopping street is seen in Tomioka town, inside the exclusion zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan's Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko (2nd L) talk with evacuees at Tokyo Budoh-kan, used as an evacuation shelter, in Tokyo March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2011年 3月 30日 Wednesday
Japan's Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko (2nd L) talk with evacuees at Tokyo Budoh-kan, used as an evacuation shelter, in Tokyo March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Employees of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) bow to evacuees from Kawauchi village as they prepare for a brief return to their homes inside the restricted zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, at a gymnasium in Kawauchi village, about 22 km (14 miles) from the plant in Fukushima prefecture May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2011年 5月 10日 Tuesday
Employees of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) bow to evacuees from Kawauchi village as they prepare for a brief return to their homes inside the restricted zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, at a gymnasium in Kawauchi village, about 22 km (14 miles) from the plant in Fukushima prefecture May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Officials in protective gear check for signs of radiation on children who are from the evacuation area near the Fukushima Daini nuclear plant in Koriyama, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2011年 3月 13日 Sunday
Officials in protective gear check for signs of radiation on children who are from the evacuation area near the Fukushima Daini nuclear plant in Koriyama, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A worker, wearing a protective suit and a mask, is seen from a bus near the No. 3 reactor building at TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2016年 2月 10日 Wednesday
A worker, wearing a protective suit and a mask, is seen from a bus near the No. 3 reactor building at TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Officials from the Tokyo Electric Power Co. and Japanese journalists look at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Reuters / 2011年 11月 12日 Saturday
Officials from the Tokyo Electric Power Co. and Japanese journalists look at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
Mikio Watanabe holds a portrait of his late wife Hamako under photographs of his ancestors and Hamako (top R) at his home at Yamakiya district in Kawamata town, Fukushima prefecture June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2014年 7月 10日 Thursday
Mikio Watanabe holds a portrait of his late wife Hamako under photographs of his ancestors and Hamako (top R) at his home at Yamakiya district in Kawamata town, Fukushima prefecture June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man walks next to port area destroyed by the earthquake and tsunami in Kessenuma town, in Miyagi prefecture March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2011年 3月 28日 Monday
A man walks next to port area destroyed by the earthquake and tsunami in Kessenuma town, in Miyagi prefecture March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A fishing boat is seen on a field from inside an abandoned house in the evacuated town of Namie, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2013年 10月 3日 Thursday
A fishing boat is seen on a field from inside an abandoned house in the evacuated town of Namie, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wakana Kumagai, 7, visits the spot where her house, which was washed away by the tsunami, used to stand in Higashimatsushima, Miyagi prefecture March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2012年 3月 11日 Sunday
Wakana Kumagai, 7, visits the spot where her house, which was washed away by the tsunami, used to stand in Higashimatsushima, Miyagi prefecture March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A house damaged by the tsunami is seen at a residential area in an evacuation zone in Namie, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 Wednesday
A house damaged by the tsunami is seen at a residential area in an evacuation zone in Namie, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Buddhist monks offer prayers for victims at Kitaizumi beach in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / 2012年 3月 10日 Saturday
Buddhist monks offer prayers for victims at Kitaizumi beach in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
