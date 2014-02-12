エディション:
写真 | 2014年 02月 12日 13:15 JST

Slum fire aftermath

<p>People cry after losing all of their belongings in a fire at a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2014年 2月 12日 Wednesday

People cry after losing all of their belongings in a fire at a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>A woman cries after she losing all of her belongings in a fire at a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2014年 2月 12日 Wednesday

A woman cries after she losing all of her belongings in a fire at a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Slum dwellers attempt to put out a fire in a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2014年 2月 12日 Wednesday

Slum dwellers attempt to put out a fire in a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>A general view of the wreckage of a slum from the top after a fire broke out, at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2014年 2月 12日 Wednesday

A general view of the wreckage of a slum from the top after a fire broke out, at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Slum dwellers gather to retrieve their belongings after a fire in a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. According to local media, at least 200 shanties and 20 shops were destroyed in the fire on Tuesday, which was caused by an electric short circuit at a slum in the Mirpur area of Dhaka. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2014年 2月 12日 Wednesday

Slum dwellers gather to retrieve their belongings after a fire in a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. According to local media, at least 200 shanties and 20 shops were destroyed in the fire on Tuesday, which was caused by an electric short circuit at a slum in the Mirpur area of Dhaka. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Slum dwellers and firefighters attempt to put out a fire in a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2014年 2月 12日 Wednesday

Slum dwellers and firefighters attempt to put out a fire in a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Slum dwellers and firefighters attempt to put out a fire in a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2014年 2月 12日 Wednesday

Slum dwellers and firefighters attempt to put out a fire in a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>A woman cries after losing all of her belongings in a fire at a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2014年 2月 12日 Wednesday

A woman cries after losing all of her belongings in a fire at a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

