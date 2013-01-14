エディション:
Smog over Beijing

<p>The China Central Television (CCTV) building is seen next to a construction site in heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

The China Central Television (CCTV) building is seen next to a construction site in heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Buildings are seen in heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Buildings are seen in heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Vehicles drive on the Third Ring Road on a very hazy winter day in Beijing January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Vehicles drive on the Third Ring Road on a very hazy winter day in Beijing January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A man sits on a frozen canal and fishes on a hazy winter day in central Beijing January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic </p>

A man sits on a frozen canal and fishes on a hazy winter day in central Beijing January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

<p>A man smokes near the Forbidden City on a heavy haze day in central Beijing January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

A man smokes near the Forbidden City on a heavy haze day in central Beijing January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Workers walk at a construction site in the heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Workers walk at a construction site in the heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>People walk on a pedestrian bridge on a very hazy winter day in Beijing January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

People walk on a pedestrian bridge on a very hazy winter day in Beijing January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A man wearing a face mask stands on a street on a hazy winter day in central Beijing, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic </p>

A man wearing a face mask stands on a street on a hazy winter day in central Beijing, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

<p>People walk through a pedestrian bridge on a heavy haze day in Beijing, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

People walk through a pedestrian bridge on a heavy haze day in Beijing, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A man poses for a photo in the heavy haze at Forbidden City in central Beijing, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A man poses for a photo in the heavy haze at Forbidden City in central Beijing, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

