Solar-powered plane
German test pilot Markus Scherdel steers the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft for its maiden flight at imore
The solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 experimental aircraft takes off during its maiden flight at its base in Payemore
The solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 experimental aircraft lands during its maiden flight in Payerne June 2, 2014more
Solar Impulse co-founder Bertrand Piccard (L) congratulates German test pilot Markus Scherdel (R) after steerimore
A spotter takes a picture of the Solar Impulse 2 experimental aircraft (not pictured) as the sun rises during more
Ground crew staff push the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft back into its hangar after its maiden flightmore
German test pilot Markus Scherdel prepares for take-off in the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft on its mmore
German test pilot Markus Scherdel (C) poses with Solar Impulse co-founders Andre Borschberg (R) and Bertrand Pmore
Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg performs a low altitude go-round procedure more
Solar Impulse's solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane test pilot Markus Scherdel of Germany prepares for a tmore
Solar Impulse's solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane is being prepared for a test flight at Payerne airportmore
Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg steers the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype dmore
Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg flies in the solar-powered HB-SIA prototypemore
The solar-powered Solar Impulse HB-SIA prototype airplane is seen in the firm's hangar in Payerne, July 1, 201more
Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg flies the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype aimore
German test pilot Markus Scherdel steers the solar-powered Solar Impulse HB-SIA prototype airplane touch down more
The Solar Impulse, a solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane, is prepared for its first night flight attempt amore
Solar Impulse's solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane stands still after its first successful night flight amore
Solar Impulse Chief Executive Andre Borschberg (R) and President Bertrand Piccard celebrate after the first sumore
German test pilot Markus Scherdel, steers the solar-powered Solar Impulse HB-SIA prototype airplane during hismore
Technicians and mechanics stand beside the solar-powered 61 metres (200 feet) wingspan Solar Impulse HB-SIA prmore
The new Solar Impulse 2 aircraft is pulled out of its base for the first time for tests with solar panels in Pmore
Pilot and co-founder of Solar Impulse Bertrand Piccard, sits with electrodes attached to his head in the cockpmore
A medic connects electrodes to the head of Bertrand Piccard (C) pilot and co-founder of Solar Impulse before tmore
Bertrand Piccard (C) pilot and co-founder of Solar Impulse receives an injection from a medic before the startmore
The suit and boots of Solar Impulse project CEO and pilot Andre Borschberg are pictured before take-off at Paymore
Ground staff prepare the solar-powered HB-SIA Solar Impulse prototype aircraft before a test flight at Payernemore
Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg flies in the solar-powered HB-SIA prototypemore
Staff push the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype after it successful landing on the tarmac of Cointrin Internatiomore
A helicopter flies over the solar-powered Solar Impulse HB-SIA prototype airplane steered by German test pilotmore
