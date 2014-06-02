エディション:
日本
写真 | 2014年 06月 2日 23:52 JST

Solar-powered plane

German test pilot Markus Scherdel steers the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft for its maiden flight at its base in Payerne, Switzerland June 2, 2014. The aircraft, which was unveiled April 9, weighs 2.4 tons with a wingspan of 72 meters (236 ft.) and more than 17,000 solar cells. The attempt to fly around the world in stages using only solar energy will be made in 2015, according to the project. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

German test pilot Markus Scherdel steers the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft for its maiden flight at imore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
German test pilot Markus Scherdel steers the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft for its maiden flight at its base in Payerne, Switzerland June 2, 2014. The aircraft, which was unveiled April 9, weighs 2.4 tons with a wingspan of 72 meters (236 ft.) and more than 17,000 solar cells. The attempt to fly around the world in stages using only solar energy will be made in 2015, according to the project. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
1 / 30
The solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 experimental aircraft takes off during its maiden flight at its base in Payerne June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool

The solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 experimental aircraft takes off during its maiden flight at its base in Payemore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
The solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 experimental aircraft takes off during its maiden flight at its base in Payerne June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool
Close
2 / 30
The solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 experimental aircraft lands during its maiden flight in Payerne June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool

The solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 experimental aircraft lands during its maiden flight in Payerne June 2, 2014more

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
The solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 experimental aircraft lands during its maiden flight in Payerne June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool
Close
3 / 30
Solar Impulse co-founder Bertrand Piccard (L) congratulates German test pilot Markus Scherdel (R) after steering the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft on its maiden flight at its base in Payerne June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Solar Impulse co-founder Bertrand Piccard (L) congratulates German test pilot Markus Scherdel (R) after steerimore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Solar Impulse co-founder Bertrand Piccard (L) congratulates German test pilot Markus Scherdel (R) after steering the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft on its maiden flight at its base in Payerne June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
4 / 30
A spotter takes a picture of the Solar Impulse 2 experimental aircraft (not pictured) as the sun rises during its maiden flight in Payerne, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool

A spotter takes a picture of the Solar Impulse 2 experimental aircraft (not pictured) as the sun rises during more

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
A spotter takes a picture of the Solar Impulse 2 experimental aircraft (not pictured) as the sun rises during its maiden flight in Payerne, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool
Close
5 / 30
Ground crew staff push the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft back into its hangar after its maiden flight in Payerne June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Ground crew staff push the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft back into its hangar after its maiden flightmore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Ground crew staff push the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft back into its hangar after its maiden flight in Payerne June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
6 / 30
German test pilot Markus Scherdel prepares for take-off in the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft on its maiden flight at its base in Payerne June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

German test pilot Markus Scherdel prepares for take-off in the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft on its mmore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
German test pilot Markus Scherdel prepares for take-off in the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft on its maiden flight at its base in Payerne June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
7 / 30
German test pilot Markus Scherdel (C) poses with Solar Impulse co-founders Andre Borschberg (R) and Bertrand Piccard after taking the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft on its maiden flight at its base in Payerne June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

German test pilot Markus Scherdel (C) poses with Solar Impulse co-founders Andre Borschberg (R) and Bertrand Pmore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
German test pilot Markus Scherdel (C) poses with Solar Impulse co-founders Andre Borschberg (R) and Bertrand Piccard after taking the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft on its maiden flight at its base in Payerne June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
8 / 30
Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg performs a low altitude go-round procedure with the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype aircraft during a test flight at Payerne airport April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg performs a low altitude go-round procedure more

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg performs a low altitude go-round procedure with the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype aircraft during a test flight at Payerne airport April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
9 / 30
Solar Impulse's solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane test pilot Markus Scherdel of Germany prepares for a test flight at Payerne airport April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Solar Impulse's solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane test pilot Markus Scherdel of Germany prepares for a tmore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Solar Impulse's solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane test pilot Markus Scherdel of Germany prepares for a test flight at Payerne airport April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
10 / 30
Solar Impulse's solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane is being prepared for a test flight at Payerne airport April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Solar Impulse's solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane is being prepared for a test flight at Payerne airportmore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Solar Impulse's solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane is being prepared for a test flight at Payerne airport April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
11 / 30
Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg steers the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype during a test flight at Payerne airport April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg steers the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype dmore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg steers the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype during a test flight at Payerne airport April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
12 / 30
Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg flies in the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane during its first successful night flight attempt at Payerne airport, Switzerland, July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg flies in the solar-powered HB-SIA prototypemore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg flies in the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane during its first successful night flight attempt at Payerne airport, Switzerland, July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
13 / 30
The solar-powered Solar Impulse HB-SIA prototype airplane is seen in the firm's hangar in Payerne, July 1, 2010. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

The solar-powered Solar Impulse HB-SIA prototype airplane is seen in the firm's hangar in Payerne, July 1, 201more

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
The solar-powered Solar Impulse HB-SIA prototype airplane is seen in the firm's hangar in Payerne, July 1, 2010. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Close
14 / 30
Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg flies the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane at sunrise during the plane's first night flight attempt near Payerne airport, July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrice Coffrini/Pool

Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg flies the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype aimore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg flies the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane at sunrise during the plane's first night flight attempt near Payerne airport, July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrice Coffrini/Pool
Close
15 / 30
German test pilot Markus Scherdel steers the solar-powered Solar Impulse HB-SIA prototype airplane touch down after his first flight over Payerne, April 7, 2010. REUTERS/Pool/Fabrice Coffrini

German test pilot Markus Scherdel steers the solar-powered Solar Impulse HB-SIA prototype airplane touch down more

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
German test pilot Markus Scherdel steers the solar-powered Solar Impulse HB-SIA prototype airplane touch down after his first flight over Payerne, April 7, 2010. REUTERS/Pool/Fabrice Coffrini
Close
16 / 30
The Solar Impulse, a solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane, is prepared for its first night flight attempt at Payerne airport, July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrice Coffrini/Pool

The Solar Impulse, a solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane, is prepared for its first night flight attempt amore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
The Solar Impulse, a solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane, is prepared for its first night flight attempt at Payerne airport, July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrice Coffrini/Pool
Close
17 / 30
Solar Impulse's solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane stands still after its first successful night flight attempt at Payerne airport, July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Solar Impulse's solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane stands still after its first successful night flight amore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Solar Impulse's solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane stands still after its first successful night flight attempt at Payerne airport, July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
18 / 30
Solar Impulse Chief Executive Andre Borschberg (R) and President Bertrand Piccard celebrate after the first successful night flight attempt at Payerne, airport July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Dominique Favre/Pool

Solar Impulse Chief Executive Andre Borschberg (R) and President Bertrand Piccard celebrate after the first sumore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Solar Impulse Chief Executive Andre Borschberg (R) and President Bertrand Piccard celebrate after the first successful night flight attempt at Payerne, airport July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Dominique Favre/Pool
Close
19 / 30
German test pilot Markus Scherdel, steers the solar-powered Solar Impulse HB-SIA prototype airplane during his first flight in front of the Swiss Alps, April 7, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

German test pilot Markus Scherdel, steers the solar-powered Solar Impulse HB-SIA prototype airplane during hismore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
German test pilot Markus Scherdel, steers the solar-powered Solar Impulse HB-SIA prototype airplane during his first flight in front of the Swiss Alps, April 7, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
20 / 30
Technicians and mechanics stand beside the solar-powered 61 metres (200 feet) wingspan Solar Impulse HB-SIA prototype airplane on a tarmac at the airport in Duebendorf near Zurich, November 6, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Technicians and mechanics stand beside the solar-powered 61 metres (200 feet) wingspan Solar Impulse HB-SIA prmore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Technicians and mechanics stand beside the solar-powered 61 metres (200 feet) wingspan Solar Impulse HB-SIA prototype airplane on a tarmac at the airport in Duebendorf near Zurich, November 6, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
21 / 30
The new Solar Impulse 2 aircraft is pulled out of its base for the first time for tests with solar panels in Payerne April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The new Solar Impulse 2 aircraft is pulled out of its base for the first time for tests with solar panels in Pmore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
The new Solar Impulse 2 aircraft is pulled out of its base for the first time for tests with solar panels in Payerne April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
22 / 30
Pilot and co-founder of Solar Impulse Bertrand Piccard, sits with electrodes attached to his head in the cockpit of a transatlantic 72 hour flight simulation at the airport in Duebendorf near Zurich December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Pilot and co-founder of Solar Impulse Bertrand Piccard, sits with electrodes attached to his head in the cockpmore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Pilot and co-founder of Solar Impulse Bertrand Piccard, sits with electrodes attached to his head in the cockpit of a transatlantic 72 hour flight simulation at the airport in Duebendorf near Zurich December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
23 / 30
A medic connects electrodes to the head of Bertrand Piccard (C) pilot and co-founder of Solar Impulse before the start of a transatlantic 72 hour flight simulation at the airport in Duebendorf near Zurich December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A medic connects electrodes to the head of Bertrand Piccard (C) pilot and co-founder of Solar Impulse before tmore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
A medic connects electrodes to the head of Bertrand Piccard (C) pilot and co-founder of Solar Impulse before the start of a transatlantic 72 hour flight simulation at the airport in Duebendorf near Zurich December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
24 / 30
Bertrand Piccard (C) pilot and co-founder of Solar Impulse receives an injection from a medic before the start of a transatlantic 72 hour flight simulation at the airport in Duebendorf near Zurich December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Bertrand Piccard (C) pilot and co-founder of Solar Impulse receives an injection from a medic before the startmore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Bertrand Piccard (C) pilot and co-founder of Solar Impulse receives an injection from a medic before the start of a transatlantic 72 hour flight simulation at the airport in Duebendorf near Zurich December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
25 / 30
The suit and boots of Solar Impulse project CEO and pilot Andre Borschberg are pictured before take-off at Payerne airport May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The suit and boots of Solar Impulse project CEO and pilot Andre Borschberg are pictured before take-off at Paymore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
The suit and boots of Solar Impulse project CEO and pilot Andre Borschberg are pictured before take-off at Payerne airport May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
26 / 30
Ground staff prepare the solar-powered HB-SIA Solar Impulse prototype aircraft before a test flight at Payerne airport early morning April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Ground staff prepare the solar-powered HB-SIA Solar Impulse prototype aircraft before a test flight at Payernemore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Ground staff prepare the solar-powered HB-SIA Solar Impulse prototype aircraft before a test flight at Payerne airport early morning April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
27 / 30
Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg flies in the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane above Lake Leman near Vevey during a test flight from its base in Payerne to Geneva International airport September 21, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg flies in the solar-powered HB-SIA prototypemore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg flies in the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane above Lake Leman near Vevey during a test flight from its base in Payerne to Geneva International airport September 21, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
28 / 30
Staff push the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype after it successful landing on the tarmac of Cointrin International airport in Geneva September 21, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Staff push the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype after it successful landing on the tarmac of Cointrin Internatiomore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Staff push the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype after it successful landing on the tarmac of Cointrin International airport in Geneva September 21, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
29 / 30
A helicopter flies over the solar-powered Solar Impulse HB-SIA prototype airplane steered by German test pilot Markus Scherdel, during his first flight over Payerne April 7, 2010. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

A helicopter flies over the solar-powered Solar Impulse HB-SIA prototype airplane steered by German test pilotmore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
A helicopter flies over the solar-powered Solar Impulse HB-SIA prototype airplane steered by German test pilot Markus Scherdel, during his first flight over Payerne April 7, 2010. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Close
30 / 30
もう一度見る
次を見る
Afghan war: Iconic images

Afghan war: Iconic images

次のスライドショー

Afghan war: Iconic images

Afghan war: Iconic images

A look back on the iconic images of the long Afghan war.

2014年 06月 2日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 05月 31日
Most powerful women

Most powerful women

The most powerful women in the world right now.

2014年 05月 31日
Coup in Thailand

Coup in Thailand

The Thai army takes control of the government.

2014年 05月 31日

その他のスライドショー

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング