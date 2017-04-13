エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 04月 14日 00:15 JST

Songkran water festival

Revellers take part in a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 Thursday
Revellers react at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 Thursday
An elephant sprays tourists with water in celebration of the Songkran Water Festival in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / 2017年 4月 11日 Tuesday
Revellers dance during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 Thursday
A reveller reacts at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 Thursday
Local residents and tourists take part in waterfights during the Songkran water festival on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 Thursday
Revellers take part in a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 Thursday
Local residents and tourists take part in water fights during the Songkran water festival on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 Thursday
Revellers react at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 Thursday
Revellers take part in a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 Thursday
Revellers take part in a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 Thursday
Revellers react at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 Thursday
Local residents and tourists take part in water fights during the Songkran water festival on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 Thursday
Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 Thursday
Revellers take part in a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 Thursday
An elephant sprays tourists with water in celebration of the Songkran Water Festival in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / 2017年 4月 11日 Tuesday
A reveller reacts at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 Thursday
