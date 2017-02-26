South African mobs attack immigrants
A vigilante mob attacks a Nigerian migrant outside a church in Pretoria, South Africa. Attacks against foreignmore
Samson Sangojinmi, a Nigerian pastor injured by a vigilante mob, stands outside his church in Pretoria. REUTmore
Nigerian migrants take cover during an attack by an angry mob outside a church in Pretoria. REUTERS/James Oatwmore
A man holds his South African identity document after being attacked by a mob in Pretoria. REUTERS/James Oatmore
A Nigerian man gathers his belongings after his house was burned out by a vigilante mob in Pretoria. REUTERS/Jmore
Somali immigrants hold rocks during clashes in Pretoria. REUTERS/ James Oatway.
Immigrants hold rocks and a knife during clashes in Pretoria. REUTERS/ James Oatway
A man reacts to tear gas fired by police fire to disperse rival marches by hundreds of protesters, after mobs more
Somali nationals argue with police during clashes in Pretoria. REUTERS/ James Oatway.
Protestors run through the streets of Pretoria. REUTERS/ James Oatway
An angry mob surrounds a Nigerian pastor at his church in Pretoria. REUTERS/James Oatway
Nigerian migrants throw stones at an angry mob outside a church in Pretoria. REUTERS/James Oatway
A man holds his South African identity document after being attacked by a mob in Pretoria. REUTERS/ James Oatwmore
