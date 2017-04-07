エディション:
South Africans protest against President Zuma

An injured supporter of the African National Congress (ANC) party and of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma reacts after rubber bullets were fired by police, in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marius Bosch

2017年 4月 7日
An injured supporter of the African National Congress (ANC) party and of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma reacts after rubber bullets were fired by police, in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marius Bosch
Supporters of the African National Congress (ANC) and South Africa's President Jacob Zuma flee from the police in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

2017年 4月 7日
Supporters of the African National Congress (ANC) and South Africa's President Jacob Zuma flee from the police in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Demonstrators carry banners as they take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

2017年 4月 7日
Demonstrators carry banners as they take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretoria, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway

2017年 4月 7日
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretoria, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretoria, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway

2017年 4月 7日
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretoria, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway
People in a beauty salon look on as demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretoria, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway

2017年 4月 7日
People in a beauty salon look on as demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretoria, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretoria, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway

2017年 4月 7日
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretoria, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway
An injured supporter of the African National Congress (ANC) and South Africa's President Jacob Zuma reacts after rubber bullets were fired by police in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

2017年 4月 7日
An injured supporter of the African National Congress (ANC) and South Africa's President Jacob Zuma reacts after rubber bullets were fired by police in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretoria, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway

2017年 4月 7日
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretoria, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway
Supporters of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma clash with police in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

2017年 4月 7日
Supporters of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma clash with police in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Durban, South Africa, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

2017年 4月 7日
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Durban, South Africa, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretoria, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway

2017年 4月 7日
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretoria, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

2017年 4月 7日
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marius Bosch

2017年 4月 7日
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marius Bosch
A protester takes part in a march calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Durban, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

2017年 4月 7日
A protester takes part in a march calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Durban, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Durban, South Africa, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

2017年 4月 7日
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Durban, South Africa, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A demonstrator takes part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Durban, South Africa, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

2017年 4月 7日
A demonstrator takes part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Durban, South Africa, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretoria, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway

2017年 4月 7日
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretoria, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway
Supporters of the African National Congress (ANC) wait for marchers outside ANC headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

2017年 4月 7日
Supporters of the African National Congress (ANC) wait for marchers outside ANC headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Demonstrators carry banners as they take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

2017年 4月 7日
Demonstrators carry banners as they take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
