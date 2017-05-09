エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 05月 10日 00:00 JST

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Moon Jae-in gestures to his party members as they watch a television report on a presidential election exit poll in Seoul, South Korea. Hwang Kwang-mo/Yonhap via REUTERS

Moon Jae-in gestures to his party members as they watch a television report on a presidential election exit pomore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Moon Jae-in gestures to his party members as they watch a television report on a presidential election exit poll in Seoul, South Korea. Hwang Kwang-mo/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
1 / 20
A supporter of Moon Jae-in watches a television broadcast in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A supporter of Moon Jae-in watches a television broadcast in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
A supporter of Moon Jae-in watches a television broadcast in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
2 / 20
Supporters of Moon Jae-in react as they watch a broadcast of the presidential election in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Supporters of Moon Jae-in react as they watch a broadcast of the presidential election in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Supporters of Moon Jae-in react as they watch a broadcast of the presidential election in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
3 / 20
Party members of the Democratic Party of Korea react as they watch a television report in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Party members of the Democratic Party of Korea react as they watch a television report in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Party members of the Democratic Party of Korea react as they watch a television report in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
4 / 20
A supporter reacts as Moon Jae-in leaves his house for his party room to watch live television coverage of the vote count in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A supporter reacts as Moon Jae-in leaves his house for his party room to watch live television coverage of themore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
A supporter reacts as Moon Jae-in leaves his house for his party room to watch live television coverage of the vote count in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
5 / 20
Party leaders and members of the Democratic Party of Korea react as they watch a television report in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Party leaders and members of the Democratic Party of Korea react as they watch a television report in Seoul. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Party leaders and members of the Democratic Party of Korea react as they watch a television report in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
6 / 20
Supporters of Moon Jae-in watch a broadcast of the exit poll results in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Supporters of Moon Jae-in watch a broadcast of the exit poll results in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Supporters of Moon Jae-in watch a broadcast of the exit poll results in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
7 / 20
Moon Jae-in poses for photographs as he watches a television report on exit polls. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Moon Jae-in poses for photographs as he watches a television report on exit polls. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Moon Jae-in poses for photographs as he watches a television report on exit polls. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
8 / 20
A broadcast of Moon Jae-in reacting during exit polls. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A broadcast of Moon Jae-in reacting during exit polls. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
A broadcast of Moon Jae-in reacting during exit polls. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
9 / 20
Moon Jae-in leaves his house for his party situation room to watch live coverage of the vote count. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Moon Jae-in leaves his house for his party situation room to watch live coverage of the vote count. REUTERS/Kimore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Moon Jae-in leaves his house for his party situation room to watch live coverage of the vote count. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
10 / 20
A woman walks out of a polling booth in Seoul. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS

A woman walks out of a polling booth in Seoul. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
A woman walks out of a polling booth in Seoul. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
11 / 20
A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
12 / 20
Nuns wait in a line to vote at a polling station in Seoul. Lee Jung-hoon/Yonhap via REUTERS

Nuns wait in a line to vote at a polling station in Seoul. Lee Jung-hoon/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Nuns wait in a line to vote at a polling station in Seoul. Lee Jung-hoon/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
13 / 20
Voters mark their votes at a polling station in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Voters mark their votes at a polling station in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Voters mark their votes at a polling station in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
14 / 20
Hong Joon-pyo, the presidential candidate of the Liberty Korea Party, prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station in Seoul. Lim Heun-Jung/Yonhap/via REUTERS

Hong Joon-pyo, the presidential candidate of the Liberty Korea Party, prepares to cast his ballot at a pollingmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Hong Joon-pyo, the presidential candidate of the Liberty Korea Party, prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station in Seoul. Lim Heun-Jung/Yonhap/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 20
Moon Jae-In with his wife Kim Jung-Suk cast their ballot at a junior high school in Seoul. REUTERS/Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool

Moon Jae-In with his wife Kim Jung-Suk cast their ballot at a junior high school in Seoul. REUTERS/Jeon Heon-kmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Moon Jae-In with his wife Kim Jung-Suk cast their ballot at a junior high school in Seoul. REUTERS/Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool
Close
16 / 20
Supporters of Moon Jae-in hold their phones during his election-eve campaign rally in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Supporters of Moon Jae-in hold their phones during his election-eve campaign rally in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyungmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Supporters of Moon Jae-in hold their phones during his election-eve campaign rally in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
17 / 20
Moon Jae-in takes a rest with his wife Kim Jung-sook at a mountain behind his private house in Seoul. The office of election camp of Moon Jae-In/News1 via REUTERS

Moon Jae-in takes a rest with his wife Kim Jung-sook at a mountain behind his private house in Seoul. The offimore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Moon Jae-in takes a rest with his wife Kim Jung-sook at a mountain behind his private house in Seoul. The office of election camp of Moon Jae-In/News1 via REUTERS
Close
18 / 20
Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook speak to the media after voting at a polling station in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook speak to the media after voting at a polling station in Seoul. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook speak to the media after voting at a polling station in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
19 / 20
Moon Jae-in, his wife Kim Jung-sook, his daughter and grandson attend his election-eve campaign rally in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Moon Jae-in, his wife Kim Jung-sook, his daughter and grandson attend his election-eve campaign rally in Seoulmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 Monday
Moon Jae-in, his wife Kim Jung-sook, his daughter and grandson attend his election-eve campaign rally in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

次のスライドショー

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

2017年 05月 9日
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes...

2017年 05月 9日
Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on...

2017年 05月 9日
MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

2017年 05月 9日

その他のスライドショー

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング