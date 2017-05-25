Star Wars turns 40
People dressed as Storm troopers stand at a bar as they pose for a photograph holding cans of beer at the 'Formore
Droid BB-8 arrives at the world premiere of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California, more
Star Wars fans Chris Pellitteri, 45, (Scout Trooper) with his wife Christine, 36, (Royal Guard) son Jay, 8, (Smore
Actor Mark Hamill arrives at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California December more
Actor Terry Crews poses next to an "X-wing fighter" on the red carpet as he arrives at the world premiere of tmore
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wears Star Wars themed socks as he meets with his Irish counterpart, Tamore
Carrie Fisher poses for cameras as she arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leimore
People are greeted by "x-wing pilots" as they gather around a life-sized Star Wars X-wing Fighter model on dismore
Darth Mykolaiovych Vader, who is dressed as the 'Star Wars' character Darth Vader, poses for a picture as he dmore
Members of a school band wearing Star Wars costumes walk in the center of La Paz, Bolivia, September 19, 2016.more
A boy dressed as a character from Star Wars takes part in an event held for the release of the film "Star Warsmore
Fans dressed as the characters from "Star Wars" react during Star Wars Day in Taipei, Taiwan May 4, 2017. REUTmore
Cosplayers dressed as characters from the Star Wars movie series joke with an elevator operator during a charimore
Star Wars fan Josh Lynch, dressed as Princess Leia poses for a photograph in front of an X-wing fighter at themore
Star Wars enthusiasts wear costumes resembling what they say are three "Chew's Angels" during the 2015 Comic-Cmore
Actresses Carrie Fisher (L) and Billie Lourd embrace as they arrive at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Amore
Marion (L) and Nikola (R), members of the Sport Saber League, pose with their light sabers in front of the Eifmore
Leia Farid, 4, poses for photos during activities to mark "May the 4th" Star Wars Day at Gardens by the Bay inmore
Harrison Ford arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, Demore
A Star Wars Quadcopter drone flies past Archie Twigg, aged eleven, at the launch of Hamley's predicted top tenmore
A journalist takes a selfie whilst wearing a replica of Finn's Stormtrooper helmet from "Star Wars: The Force more
Fans dressed as the characters from "Star Wars" pose for photo during Star Wars Day in Taipei, Taiwan, May 4, more
A man and his dog stop to look at a mural depicting Princess Leia from the film Star Wars played by Carrie Fismore
次のスライドショー
Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017
Actor Roger Moore, who won international fame playing British secret agent James Bond, has died of cancer at the age of 89.
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
その他のスライドショー
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.