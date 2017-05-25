エディション:
Star Wars turns 40

People dressed as Storm troopers stand at a bar as they pose for a photograph holding cans of beer at the 'For The Love of The Force' Star Wars fan convention in Manchester, northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2015年 12月 4日 Friday
People dressed as Storm troopers stand at a bar as they pose for a photograph holding cans of beer at the 'For The Love of The Force' Star Wars fan convention in Manchester, northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Droid BB-8 arrives at the world premiere of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 12月 15日 Tuesday
Droid BB-8 arrives at the world premiere of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Star Wars fans Chris Pellitteri, 45, (Scout Trooper) with his wife Christine, 36, (Royal Guard) son Jay, 8, (Stormtrooper) and daughter Lily, 6, (Ewok) pose for a photo at their home in Rancho Cucamonga, California December 10, 2015. Chris saw Star Wars in 1977 at a drive-in when he was 7 years old. He said that friends and family think they were "a little crazy for dressing up in Star Wars costumes, but since they know most of what we do is for charity ... they are pretty cool with it." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2015年 12月 15日 Tuesday
Star Wars fans Chris Pellitteri, 45, (Scout Trooper) with his wife Christine, 36, (Royal Guard) son Jay, 8, (Stormtrooper) and daughter Lily, 6, (Ewok) pose for a photo at their home in Rancho Cucamonga, California December 10, 2015. Chris saw Star Wars in 1977 at a drive-in when he was 7 years old. He said that friends and family think they were "a little crazy for dressing up in Star Wars costumes, but since they know most of what we do is for charity ... they are pretty cool with it." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Mark Hamill arrives at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 12月 15日 Tuesday
Actor Mark Hamill arrives at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Terry Crews poses next to an "X-wing fighter" on the red carpet as he arrives at the world premiere of the film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" in Hollywood, California, U.S., December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2016年 12月 11日 Sunday
Actor Terry Crews poses next to an "X-wing fighter" on the red carpet as he arrives at the world premiere of the film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" in Hollywood, California, U.S., December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wears Star Wars themed socks as he meets with his Irish counterpart, Taoiseach Enda Kenny during his visit to Montreal, Quebec, Canada May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 Friday
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wears Star Wars themed socks as he meets with his Irish counterpart, Taoiseach Enda Kenny during his visit to Montreal, Quebec, Canada May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Carrie Fisher poses for cameras as she arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / 2016年 11月 17日 Thursday
Carrie Fisher poses for cameras as she arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
People are greeted by "x-wing pilots" as they gather around a life-sized Star Wars X-wing Fighter model on display at Singapore's Changi Airport November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2015年 11月 12日 Thursday
People are greeted by "x-wing pilots" as they gather around a life-sized Star Wars X-wing Fighter model on display at Singapore's Changi Airport November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Darth Mykolaiovych Vader, who is dressed as the 'Star Wars' character Darth Vader, poses for a picture as he dries his mask and helmet with a hairdryer in the bathroom of his apartments in Odessa, Ukraine, December 2, 2015. The Ukrainian citizen, who has changed his name to Darth Mykolaiovych Vader, ran for the post of local mayor in October, his political backers dressed as Stormtroopers. In his trademark black outfit, he is a regular sight around Odessa, a major port city on southern Ukraine's Black Sea coast. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2015年 12月 11日 Friday
Darth Mykolaiovych Vader, who is dressed as the 'Star Wars' character Darth Vader, poses for a picture as he dries his mask and helmet with a hairdryer in the bathroom of his apartments in Odessa, Ukraine, December 2, 2015. The Ukrainian citizen, who has changed his name to Darth Mykolaiovych Vader, ran for the post of local mayor in October, his political backers dressed as Stormtroopers. In his trademark black outfit, he is a regular sight around Odessa, a major port city on southern Ukraine's Black Sea coast. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Members of a school band wearing Star Wars costumes walk in the center of La Paz, Bolivia, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / 2016年 9月 20日 Tuesday
Members of a school band wearing Star Wars costumes walk in the center of La Paz, Bolivia, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
A boy dressed as a character from Star Wars takes part in an event held for the release of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at a movie theater in San Salvador, El Salvador, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2015年 12月 18日 Friday
A boy dressed as a character from Star Wars takes part in an event held for the release of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at a movie theater in San Salvador, El Salvador, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Fans dressed as the characters from "Star Wars" react during Star Wars Day in Taipei, Taiwan May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 Thursday
Fans dressed as the characters from "Star Wars" react during Star Wars Day in Taipei, Taiwan May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Cosplayers dressed as characters from the Star Wars movie series joke with an elevator operator during a charity event organised by the El Salvador Star Wars fan club at the Benjamin Bloom National Children's Hospital in San Salvador, El Salvador December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2015年 12月 15日 Tuesday
Cosplayers dressed as characters from the Star Wars movie series joke with an elevator operator during a charity event organised by the El Salvador Star Wars fan club at the Benjamin Bloom National Children's Hospital in San Salvador, El Salvador December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Star Wars fan Josh Lynch, dressed as Princess Leia poses for a photograph in front of an X-wing fighter at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2015年 12月 4日 Friday
Star Wars fan Josh Lynch, dressed as Princess Leia poses for a photograph in front of an X-wing fighter at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Star Wars enthusiasts wear costumes resembling what they say are three "Chew's Angels" during the 2015 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 7月 11日 Saturday
Star Wars enthusiasts wear costumes resembling what they say are three "Chew's Angels" during the 2015 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actresses Carrie Fisher (L) and Billie Lourd embrace as they arrive at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 12月 15日 Tuesday
Actresses Carrie Fisher (L) and Billie Lourd embrace as they arrive at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Marion (L) and Nikola (R), members of the Sport Saber League, pose with their light sabers in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, France, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 12月 4日 Friday
Marion (L) and Nikola (R), members of the Sport Saber League, pose with their light sabers in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, France, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Leia Farid, 4, poses for photos during activities to mark "May the 4th" Star Wars Day at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 Thursday
Leia Farid, 4, poses for photos during activities to mark "May the 4th" Star Wars Day at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Harrison Ford arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / 2015年 12月 17日 Thursday
Harrison Ford arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A Star Wars Quadcopter drone flies past Archie Twigg, aged eleven, at the launch of Hamley's predicted top ten toys that will be on children's lists this Christmas, in London, Britain October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2016年 10月 6日 Thursday
A Star Wars Quadcopter drone flies past Archie Twigg, aged eleven, at the launch of Hamley's predicted top ten toys that will be on children's lists this Christmas, in London, Britain October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A journalist takes a selfie whilst wearing a replica of Finn's Stormtrooper helmet from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", in the Propshop headquarters at Pinewood Studios near London, Britain May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2016年 6月 1日 Wednesday
A journalist takes a selfie whilst wearing a replica of Finn's Stormtrooper helmet from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", in the Propshop headquarters at Pinewood Studios near London, Britain May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Fans dressed as the characters from "Star Wars" pose for photo during Star Wars Day in Taipei, Taiwan, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2016年 5月 4日 Wednesday
Fans dressed as the characters from "Star Wars" pose for photo during Star Wars Day in Taipei, Taiwan, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man and his dog stop to look at a mural depicting Princess Leia from the film Star Wars played by Carrie Fisher in Belfast, Northern Ireland January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 1月 12日 Thursday
A man and his dog stop to look at a mural depicting Princess Leia from the film Star Wars played by Carrie Fisher in Belfast, Northern Ireland January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
