エディション:
日本
写真 | 2015年 01月 16日 06:07 JST

Starlings in the sky

Thousands of starlings fly in a 'murmuration' as they return to roost at dusk near Glastonbury in Somerset, south west England, January 15, 2015. The daily display at dawn and dusk during winter months is particularly spectacular in this part of the south west of England and on the England-Scotland border near Gretna. REUTERS/Toby Melville (BRITAIN - Tags: ENVIRONMENT ANIMALS)

Thousands of starlings fly in a 'murmuration' as they return to roost at dusk near Glastonbury in Somerset, somore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 Friday
Thousands of starlings fly in a 'murmuration' as they return to roost at dusk near Glastonbury in Somerset, south west England, January 15, 2015. The daily display at dawn and dusk during winter months is particularly spectacular in this part of the south west of England and on the England-Scotland border near Gretna. REUTERS/Toby Melville (BRITAIN - Tags: ENVIRONMENT ANIMALS)
Close
1 / 19
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 201more

Reuters / 2013年 1月 25日 Friday
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
2 / 19
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 20more

Reuters / 2014年 2月 13日 Thursday
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
3 / 19
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 20more

Reuters / 2014年 2月 13日 Thursday
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
4 / 19
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 20more

Reuters / 2014年 2月 13日 Thursday
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
5 / 19
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 20more

Reuters / 2014年 2月 13日 Thursday
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
6 / 19
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 20more

Reuters / 2014年 2月 13日 Thursday
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
7 / 19
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 20more

Reuters / 2014年 2月 13日 Thursday
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
8 / 19
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 201more

Reuters / 2013年 1月 25日 Friday
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
9 / 19
Starlings perch on a telephone wire in Ravenstone, central England, August 20, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Starlings perch on a telephone wire in Ravenstone, central England, August 20, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2007年 8月 21日 Tuesday
Starlings perch on a telephone wire in Ravenstone, central England, August 20, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
10 / 19
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 201more

Reuters / 2013年 1月 25日 Friday
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
11 / 19
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 201more

Reuters / 2013年 1月 25日 Friday
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
12 / 19
A flock of starlings fly over Rahovec, Kosovo, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

A flock of starlings fly over Rahovec, Kosovo, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Reuters / 2009年 10月 16日 Friday
A flock of starlings fly over Rahovec, Kosovo, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Close
13 / 19
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 201more

Reuters / 2013年 1月 25日 Friday
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
14 / 19
A flock of starlings fly over Rahovec, Kosovo, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

A flock of starlings fly over Rahovec, Kosovo, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Reuters / 2009年 10月 16日 Friday
A flock of starlings fly over Rahovec, Kosovo, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Close
15 / 19
A flock of starlings hovers above Rome drawing abstract patterns, November 29, 2000. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

A flock of starlings hovers above Rome drawing abstract patterns, November 29, 2000. REUTERS/Alessia Piemore

Reuters / 2009年 5月 21日 Thursday
A flock of starlings hovers above Rome drawing abstract patterns, November 29, 2000. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Close
16 / 19
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 201more

Reuters / 2013年 1月 25日 Friday
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
17 / 19
A flock of starlings fly next to power lines over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A flock of starlings fly next to power lines over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netimore

Reuters / 2013年 1月 25日 Friday
A flock of starlings fly next to power lines over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
18 / 19
Starlings perch on power lines above farmland near Dungeness in southern England, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Starlings perch on power lines above farmland near Dungeness in southern England, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stefmore

Reuters / 2011年 3月 16日 Wednesday
Starlings perch on power lines above farmland near Dungeness in southern England, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
19 / 19
もう一度見る
次を見る
Cuba's retro rides

Cuba's retro rides

次のスライドショー

Cuba's retro rides

Cuba's retro rides

The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.

2015年 01月 16日
Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

The latest models at the North American International Auto Show.

2015年 01月 14日
Department store fishing hole

Department store fishing hole

Thousands of fish thrive in the flooded ground floor of an abandoned department store in Bangkok.

2015年 01月 14日
France on guard

France on guard

France will deploy 10,000 soldiers on home soil and post almost 5,000 extra police officers.

2015年 01月 14日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング